“Beyond the Sea” may divide audiences, but what is undoubtedly a highlight to that Black Mirror episode, is the bleak, painful performance from Josh Hartnett. Space isn’t the only place the actor has found himself within the horror genre. He’s been among monsters in 30 Days of Night and was a monster hunter in Penny Dreadful. Going back to 1998, Hartnett starred in back-to-back horror flicks during his breakout year. His talent at a young age is obvious in the movies that launched his career. In one, he's trapped in a deserted high school with a slasher icon and in another, he's trapped in a high school in the midst of an alien invasion.

Josh Hartnett's Latest Role Has Him Lost in Space

Image via Netflix

Set in an alternate 1969, “Beyond the Sea” isolates two astronauts on a deep space mission. They could visit their families back on Earth with the use of replica bodies, but after David (Hartnett) and his family are violently attacked, that access to Earth is lost. Cliff (Aaron Paul) decides to allow David to use his replica, and this being Black Mirror, that proves to be a grim choice. David becomes a husk of a person, who succumbs to his grief in the worst possible way. The only way he can cope is to force his partner into experiencing what he did. The ending is bleak, as David welcomes Cliff into a similar lonely existence with the push of a chair. It’s a frightening character, a far cry from the roles Hartnett started out playing in his career.

RELATED: 'Black Mirror' Season 6: Kate Mara & Josh Hartnett on What Inspired Charlie Brooker to Write "Beyond the Sea"

Which Came First, 'The Faculty' or 'Halloween H20'?

Though The Faculty and Halloween H20: 20 Years Later came out around the same time, Hartnett actually signed onto The Faculty first. The actor clarified to HuffPost. “(Robert) Rodriguez gave me my first jump job and they were both Miramax and Dimension at the time," he said. "They saw a way to package me and make me sort of their young, new guy. So they said, ‘OK, you can do The Faculty if you do H20 as well.′ So I was shooting them both simultaneously. H20 came out before Faculty, though.”

Hartnett told The Guardian his involvement in the two 1998 movies happened because they were both produced by Dimension. He was not a fan of the Weinstein brothers and stated, “We had a sort of antagonistic relationship because the contract I signed for those first two films guaranteed me to be a part of, like, five more or something. They’re called contract extensions. I was told at the time that nobody ever uses them, but then I guess I became popular and they decided to, um, exercise that right. What they did a few times was to jump on other projects I was working on already and become co-producers.”

Hartnett might not have planned for his film debut to happen in Halloween H20, he still played the part of John well.

‘Halloween H20’ Introduced Us to Laurie Strode's Son

Image via Dimension Films

In H20, John (Hartnett) is at his wits end with his mother’s fears that the Haddonfield Boogeyman (Michael Myers) would return. The Halloween series had gotten stuck in a convoluted, mythology-heavy storyline, and the 1998 entry, H20, was a return to the original 1978’s simplicity. What you see is what you get with John, which worked with the seventh installment’s clean slate. Hartnett also became part of the Halloween franchise’s knack for introducing young actors, from Jamie Lee Curtis, Danielle Harris, to Andi Matichak.

With high school almost over, John couldn't hold himself back from rebelling against Laurie (Curtis). On this Halloween morning, Laurie is against her son's plans to go on a Yosemite class trip. He tries to pull the-Dad-card as the parent who would let him go, but Laurie has none of it. “Well, Dad, is an abusive, chain-smoking, methadone addict.” John takes his chance to reply, “Who would attract someone like that?” Annoyance is written all over Laurie's face.

The scene where their relationship hit the biggest bump is one of the movie’s best moments. It was a bit hammy, but not without pathos, and that came down to the actors in the scene. John and Laurie get into a shouting match in town. The camera catches a couple walking in the background. They stop, assess the argument, and cross the street to avoid passing them by awkwardly as John yells out, “Michael Myers is dead!” It’s dramatic, but worked to find the human emotions to what a situation like Laurie and John might be, should a masked killer return after decades since his believed death. Hartnett’s ease in delivering sarcasm carried over from the morning breakfast to how he later told his girlfriend Molly (Michelle Williams) why he has never done anything to celebrate the October holiday. “Oh, we got a psychotic serial killer in the family who loves to butcher people on Halloween, and I just thought it in bad taste to celebrate.” He definitely is done with believing the danger Laurie is paranoid about.

Aliens Infect a High School in ‘The Faculty’

Image via Miramax Films

In The Faculty, Hartnett played Zeke, a super senior who knew enough science to make his own drugs, which proved to be harmful to the aliens who took over his school. It doesn't take long to realize Zeke’s mouth was quicker than his brain. Sure, he was intelligent, but he held himself back. Like in H20, Zeke showed that Hartnett could be charming and sarcastic. When he shared personal tidbits about himself, he put it as, “Yeah, my mom and dad are dead too. They’re still breathing, but for all intents and purposes, they’re very much dead.” He happily gloated on the fact he pretty much stole his materials to make drugs from the school's science lab, or as he put it, “doing my part to the deconstruction of America.”

It should be goofy when Zeke went to work and dissected an infected mouse like a scientist, but Hartnett played it seriously. He didn’t put on a lab coat nor did he roll up his baggy sleeves. He did put on a pair of glasses, which gained him some brainiac points. The weirdness to this scene fit in with the movie’s focus on B-movie elements and the theme of duality, where aliens were among humans and the teens were more than high school stereotypes. Yet, the movie can also be eerie. In one of the best sequences to The Faculty, the lead teens attempt to escape from their school. In order to do so, they must walk through a crowd of their infected classmates. It’s slow, the suspense getting stretched out as Zeke and the others try to not draw attention to themselves. They were among the enemy, but did the enemy know that too? For how much of a big mouth he could be, Zeke knew to keep himself quiet then.

‘Scream’ Influenced Josh Hartnett’s Early Horror Movies

Image via Dimension Films

These teen horror flicks shared a lot in common besides Josh Hartnett with bad hair and a smart-ass attitude. They created a post-Scream double feature. Many references to Ghostface are in H20, from Scream 2 played on a TV in Molly’s dorm and the chase score from the first Scream is placed over as Michael Myers hunted down Laurie. Gale Weather’s cameraman Joel (Duane Martin) was lucky to escape Ghostface’s second round of attacks, but Martin wasn't lucky in avoiding an alien infection. The actor has a small role as a police officer in The Faculty. Scream scribe Kevin Williamson wrote the script for the high school alien invasion and did uncredited revisions for H20, the quick, snappy dialogue in both are evident of his touch.

Scream did the unthinkable. It made horror movies popular again, especially those in the slasher subgenre. H20 released in August 1998 to major franchise success — not a bad way for Hartnett to make his debut. The Faculty tried to mimic the success of Scream when it was released around Christmas, but the sci-fi horror flick underperformed. Faculty actress Jordana Brewster told Collider about her disappointment. Slasher flicks, like Halloween and Prom Night, were popular topics that were discussed in Scream, like how alien movies and literature were big topics in The Faculty. Classics like E.T. and Independence Day got name-dropped. If you watch and think it could remind you of Invasion of the Body Snatchers, that’s because it wasn’t hiding how it was an homage. Stokes (Clea DuVall) even talked about the movie versions and the original 1955 novel by Jack Finney.

Among the popular or up-and-coming actors in each cast, Josh Hartnett was the reappearing face. Into the 2000s, Hartnett began to not care for his level of fame. He explained to The Guardian, “People wanted to create a brand around me that was going to be accessible and well-liked, but I didn’t respond to the idea of playing the same character over and over, so I branched out. I tried to find smaller films I could be part of and, in the process, I burned my bridges at the studios because I wasn’t participating. Our goals weren’t the same.”

While he purposely slowed down his stardom, the actor’s breakout year of 1998 was where it all began. The back-to-back teen horror movies saw how Josh Hartnett created distinct performances out of John and Zeke, who shared similar traits, while they encountered very different monsters.