The Big Picture Halloween H20 reinvigorated the franchise with its take on Laurie Strode and introduced Josh Hartnett as a fresh face in Hollywood.

Hartnett's nuanced portrayal of John Tate added depth to the typical horror movie character, showcasing his emotive range.

Hartnett's on-screen chemistry with Jamie Lee Curtis was a highlight, driving the film's success and enhancing the mother-son dynamic.

Josh Hartnett has been enamoring movie theater audiences for almost three decades. Widely known as an early 2000s Hollywood heartthrob, Hartnett started his climb to success thanks to one of horror’s most iconic figures, Michael Myers. Making his acting debut in the seventh installment of one of horror’s most iconic franchises, Halloween H20: 20 Years Later, Hartnett impressed moviegoers with his confidence and ability to command the screen. Not only was Hartnett able to break out into a major Hollywood star after this role, but he also proved he could hold his own and would forever be part of the Halloween pantheon.

Halloween H20: 20 Years Later Laurie Strode, now the dean of a Northern California private school with an assumed name, must battle the Shape one last time, as the life of her own son hangs in the balance. Release Date August 5, 1998 Director Steve Miner Cast jamie lee curtis , Josh Hartnett , Adam Arkin , Michelle Williams , LL Cool J , Jodi Lyn O'Keefe Runtime 83 Main Genre Horror Writers Debra Hill , John Carpenter , Robert Zappia , Matt Greenberg Studio Dimension Films Tagline This Summer, terror won't be taking a vacation Website http://www.dimensionfilms.com Expand

The New Kid on the Block

Image via Dimension Films

Halloween H20 was the reset the franchise needed after several lackluster sequels. H20 brings back the franchise’s infamous and legendary final girl, Laurie Strode, once again played by the very talented Jaime Lee Curtis. The new take on the story brings audiences back to what worked in the first installment: the relationship between Laurie and Michael. To spice things up, H20 introduces John Tate, Lauire’s teenage son, to complicate familial dynamics further. The role of John Tate was given to a fresh new face in Hollywood: Josh Hartnett.

The Halloween franchise is not known for its complex and layered characters, but H20 breaks that trend with John, who is different from your usual horror movie fodder. As the son of Laurie Strode, John is burdened by the trauma of his mother’s past, as well as her current struggles with alcoholism. Having recently turned 17, John is naturally looking for more freedom, wanting to untether himself from his mother’s overprotectiveness. Typical of a fragile maternal relationship with a teenager, the mother’s overbearing persona slowly pushes her only child away.

When the audience is first introduced to John, he wakes his mother from a terrible nightmare. He’s tasked with finding the proper medication from a myriad of other prescription drugs, and it takes a visible toll on him to see his mother in this state. Immediately, one can see that the character differs from the other predictable and cliché male protagonists that horror movies typically offer, especially in the Halloween franchise. John's emotional journey in this movie is no easy role for a newcomer, but Josh Hartnett nailed it.

Hartnett’s grounded and relatable performance exudes a maturity not seen in actors making their feature debut. The complexity of the character’s situation allows Hartnett to fully explore a wide range of emotions, from happiness to frustration to utter fear. He successfully conveys John’s internal and external struggles as he tries to find balance in life. One sequence, particularly early in the first act, shows the mother and son disagreeing over John going on a camping trip. In this scene, Hartnett displays his acting prowess and comes off natural and not excessive. He can control the displayed emotion while perfectly mixing teenage angst and empathy. The frustration on display hints at a character who’s been held back and is ready to break out of their shell, wanting more from life, and Hartnett does a fantastic job translating that to the screen.

A Little Help From A Scream Queen

Close

Josh Hartnett was not able to succeed in this performance alone. He got some help from his legendary co-star. Hartnett's performance and dynamics with Jaime Lee Curtis are among the highlights of this franchise installment and drive the movie forward. The on-screen chemistry between Hartnett and Curtis is crucial to the film's success. Their interactions feel authentic, reflecting a believable mother-son relationship, particularly in emotionally charged scenes where their characters' fears and frustrations emerge.

The mother-son duo has been living in a tension-fueled relationship for years. As a result, the two characters trade quips back and forth throughout the movie, which is fitting. Laurie’s been trapped and haunted by her past and has unfairly taken John for the ride. Tired of his mother’s issues, John starts to rebel and lash out, and the only way a teen knows how is by making dumb decisions.

Their fractured relationship finally comes to light in the movie's second act when they have a massive argument in public after John snuck out of school. Laurie expresses extreme disappointment towards John, his lack of awareness regarding Halloween, and what comes with that when you’re a Strode. John lashes back at his mother, tired of the repetitive Michael Myers story, and finally lets Laurie know his pent-up feelings. The scene is robust and one of the best back-and-forth dialogue exchanges in the franchise. It showed how mature Hartnett was as an actor at that young age. To be able to keep up with a seasoned veteran of the screen like Curtis is no small feat, but Hartnett was up for the challenge and knocked it out of the park.

The Night Josh Hartnett Came Home

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Not only was Hartnett able to exhibit his dramatic side in Halloween H20, but he also flexed his action muscles while running away from the Boogeyman. Throughout the latter part of the movie, Hartnett displays the prime characteristics of a leading Hollywood action actor: He can run and look good doing it. The John Tate role was not physically demanding, but it required Hartnett to grapple with a knife-wielding Myers and live to tell about it. The sequence in the movie's final act after John gets injured again puts his acting talent back at the forefront. The character reverts to being a vulnerable teenager who depends on his mother's strength for safety. The once-hard and confident facade put up by John dissolves in the face of danger and the shadow of his mother’s protection.

Halloween H20: 20 Years Later is far from the franchise's best installment. The kills are subpar, and the Boogeyman, Michael Myers, is not as imposing as in previous iterations. However, this movie offers a good ensemble with excellent character dynamics. Josh Hartnett’s performance as John Tate is one of the significant reasons this movie and this story work. Hartnett was able to inject some much-needed youth into the canon of this franchise. As John Tate, Hartnett delivered the best male performance in the Halloween franchise.

Halloween H20: 20 Years Later can be streamed on Pluto TV in the U.S.

WATCH on PLUTO TV