Although he was immediately recognized as one of the definitive “teen heartthrobs” of his generation, Josh Hartnett started making decisions that suggested he had much greater ambitions as an actor. While he still appeared in his fair share of romantic comedies and broad melodramas, Hartnett chose to work with such acclaimed filmmakers as Sophia Coppola, Ridley Scott, and Brian de Palma, indicating that he was concerned about the quality of his output. His desire to be more judicious with his acting choices may have resulted in a slight decline of output in the middle of the 2000s, but around the same time, Hartnett delivered one of his best performances in the twisty neo-noir thriller Lucky Number Slevin.

Although it was released in early 2006, Lucky Number Slevin felt like it was a throwback to the barrage of crime movies that had been popular in the middle of the 1990s. Films like Pulp Fiction, The Usual Suspects, and Fight Club among others clearly struck a chord with audiences because they played around with their narrative structure in an inventive way, creating an exciting, collective experience among viewers figuring out what exactly was going on. It was a style of film that risked going irrelevant, as frequent Tarantino wannabes may have led to a general disinterest in it. However, Hartnett’s charismatic performance in Lucky Number Slevin created a modern cult classic that helped the grungy crime genre appeal to a younger generation.

Lucky Number Slevin An unsuspecting man is caught in the crossfire between two powerful crime bosses, mistaken for someone else with a substantial debt. As he is drawn deeper into their deadly feud, he must unravel the complex layers of deceit and betrayal that surround him. Along the way, he discovers hidden connections and startling truths about his own past, leading to a climactic showdown. The story expertly blends suspense, action, and a touch of dark humor, offering a compelling and intricately plotted thriller that keeps viewers guessing until the very end. Release Date April 7, 2006 Director Paul McGuigan Cast Josh Hartnett , Ben Kingsley , Morgan Freeman , Lucy Liu , Bruce Willis , Michael Rubenfeld , Peter Outerbridge , Stanley Tucci Runtime 110 Minutes Main Genre Crime Writers Jason Smilovic Studio MGM Expand

What Is ‘Lucky Number Slevin’ About?

Set in the criminal underground of New York City, Lucky Number Slevin stars Hartnett as an unassuming drifter who is caught between two warring gangsters. Slevin Kelevra is content to sleep on the couch of his best friend Nick Fisher (Sam Jaeger), but he is soon kidnapped by two ruthless criminals that work for a mobster known only as “The Boss” (Morgan Freeman). The Boss believes that Slevin owes him a gambling debt, but his confusion is understandable considering that he is grieving the death of his son. As a means of revenge, The Boss orders Slevin to kill “The Fairy” (Michael Rubenfeld), whose father “The Rabbi” (Ben Kingsley) was responsible for his son’s death. Despite initially being confused as to why he is involved in the first place, Slevin ends up seeking the guidance of a legendary criminal known only as “Mr. Goodkat” (Bruce Willis), who is secretly working both sides.

Hartnett’s performance as Slevin is what helps draw viewers into a very complicated story that goes in depth, exploring the minutiae of how gangsters operate. While it was an entirely original project based not based on previously existing material, Lucky Number Slevin has a very dense mythology revolving around the various New York crime families and their historic rivalries. Given that the film intended to move with the pacing of a quick neo-noir action thriller, any time dedicated to giving expositional information about the crime syndicates could have been significantly detrimental to the movie's pace. Thankfully, it’s just as interesting to see Slevin uncover this information for the first time, as the viewer feels the same confusion and exhilaration that he does, at least on the surface.

‘Lucky Number Slevin’ Is a Slick Crime Thriller

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Hartnett plays the “ordinary man caught in extraordinary circumstances” archetype quite well, as it's a trope that has been established since the films of Alfred Hitchcock. That being said, Slevin never feels like a blank slate who has no agency of his own. Due to the shared complicated history between the crime families, and Slevin's apparent reluctant involvement, Slevin takes it upon himself to hold both The Rabbi and The Boss accountable for their actions. Hartnett conveys earnestness very well, which is something that is very important for a film as twisty as Lucky Number Slevin. It’s a film where everyone is trying to double-cross each other at one point or another, so any seeming brush with honesty comes as a breath of fresh air. Lucky Number Slevin is almost entirely obsessed with being clever, but Hartnett is able to add the type of plain-spoken sincerity that can’t be understood from the script alone.

Although it primarily serves as a neo-noir mystery thriller, Lucky Number Slevin allowed Hartnett to show his comedic and romantic charms. Slevin’s initial brush with The Boss comes after an awkward encounter with his neighbor Lindsey (Lucy Liu), who he becomes entangled with romantically as the twists pack upon themselves. Despite only having a few scenes together, Liu and Hartnett have enough chemistry to explain why the two characters may have been drawn to each other initially. Hartnett also has the sort of affable energy that allows Lucky Number Slevin to recognize its own ridiculousness; considering that the film is built upon a series of conveniences and complicated twists. Hartnett is a well-balanced enough actor that these scenes never feel like they are contradicting the more grounded tone that the film had already established.

A Comeback Is Underway for Josh Hartnett?

Close

Lucky Number Slevin was one of Hartnett’s last brushes with serious stardom before he briefly retreated from public view, proving that he could hold his own against acting heavyweights like Willis, Freeman, Liu, Kingsley, Stanley Tucci, and Danny Ailello. However, Hartnett has had a major comeback in 2023. Between his terrifying performance in one of the best Black Mirror episodes ever, a self-aware performance in Guy Ritchie’s inventive action comedy Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre, and one of the most integral parts of Oppenheimer, Hartnett has proven that he has never lost the nuance that defined his early work. Lucky Number Slevin deserves to be remembered as the defining moment of one of the most underappreciated movie stars of his time.

Lucky Number Slevin is currently streaming on Tubi in the U.S.

WATCH ON TUBI