With roles in acclaimed titles like Oppenheimer and Black Mirror helping him make a comeback of sorts to the mainstream media, Josh Hartnett is already teasing one of his upcoming projects: The next movie by acclaimed director M. Night Shyamalan (Knock at the Cabin). The thriller, which is currently in production, is slated to premiere on August 2, 2024 and is titled simply Trap. On the red carpet before the SAG Awards last night, Hartnett talked to IndieWire about the movie and his role in it.

During the short interview, Hartnett teased his role, which is still kept under wraps. The same is true for the story of the movie. However, the actor gave a general impression of what his fans – and Shyamalan’s – can hope to see later this year, but stayed mum about everything else:

“It’s a pivot. But I try to make all of my roles pivots. If you’re playing the same thing again and again, it gets boring to the audience. Working with M. Night was one of the best experiences of my career. I think he’s a true artist in the capitol-A sense of the word. And I think people are gonna be really surprised and excited about the movie we make. It’s very bizarre, very dark, and it’s wild.”

M. Night Shyamalan's 'Trap' Brings Josh Hartnett Back Into The Horror/Thriller World

Hartnett is no stranger to the thriller and horror world. In his career, he starred in titles like 30 Days of Night, The Black Dahlia and supernatural series Penny Dreadful. However, he indeed has the potential of delivering a different performance because Shyamalan has been pushing the boundaries of storytelling ever since his comeback with 2016’s Split.

At the SAG Awards, Hartnett was nominated along with the rest of the cast from Oppenheimer, and he won along with Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr., Kenneth Branagh, Matt Damon, Florence Pugh and Rami Malek. Aside from Trap, Hartnett is also currently working on action-thriller Fight or Flight and revenge movie The Last Draw of Jack of Hearts.

Trap won’t be the only Shyamalan title we’ll see this year. The director’s daughter, Ishana Night Shyamalan will make her feature film debut with The Watchers, which is slated to premiere a couple of months before her father’s outing. Details of the story haven’t been revealed by Warner Bros. as well, but this year will certainly be a heck of a year for the Shyamalans.

Trap is slated to premiere in theaters on August 2, 2024.