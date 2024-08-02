The Big Picture Josh Hartnett's role in The Virgin Suicides marked a shift from teen heartthrob to a complex and nuanced performer.

Sofia Coppola's film explores themes of love, loss, and adolescence through the enigmatic lives of the Lisbon sisters.

Hartnett's portrayal captures the transient nature of adolescent innocence and the agony of unattainable beauty in the film.

In recent years, Josh Hartnett has mounted an unexpected comeback as a sturdy character actor in Wrath of Man, Operation Fortune, and the Best Picture-winning moviegoing sensation, Oppenheimer. Hartnett's current leading role in the new M. Night Shyamalan experience, Trap, teases an unforeseen dark side of his wholesomeness. His days of drawing a teen audience to swoon at the sight of his beauty may be over, but directors like Guy Ritchie, Christopher Nolan, and Shyamalan have reinvented Hartnett's image into something more viable.

In the late 1990s and early 2000s, Josh Hartnett's beauty overwhelmed American audiences. Quickly positioned as a teen heartthrob after appearances in Halloween H2O and The Faculty, Hartnett was an easy target for casting directors looking for someone to play the most handsome and charming young man imaginable. He attempted to combat his image as a superficial matinée idol by taking on prestigious roles in the war films Pearl Harbor and Black Hawk Down, but the pressure became too much, as he famously drifted away from Hollywood, and turned down opportunities to play the two icons of DC Comics, Superman and Batman.

During his peak as a teen idol, no role capitalized on Hartnett's natural abilities as a screen presence more than Sofia Coppola's tragic coming-of-age drama, The Virgin Suicides, where he embodies the romanticism and agony of adolescence.

Sofia Coppola's 'The Virgin Suicides' Announced Her as a Cinema Auteur

The first director to thoughtfully reflect on Hartnett's physical presence was Sofia Coppola, who emerged in a decade when maverick indie auteurs were in vogue. The '90s is renowned for its indie debuts such as Quentin Tarantino's Reservoir Dogs, Kevin Smith's Clerks, and Wes Anderson's Bottle Rocket, but few were as assured in their vision as The Virgin Suicides. Coppola, escaping the shadow of her father, Francis Ford Coppola, crafted a nostalgic adaptation of Jeffrey Eugenides' novel about five adolescent sisters in the upper-class Detroit suburbs raised in a conservative family who take their own lives amid the repression and angst of coming of age in 1975. Coppola announced herself as a distinct visionary with a dreamlike and nostalgic visual aesthetic, and themes of women trapped in a Gilded Cage and the transient nature of life would be recurring themes throughout her filmography. The film also marked the beginning of a fruitful collaboration between the writer-director and Kirsten Dunst.

Josh Hartnett Portays Adolescent Beauty in 'The Virgin Suicides'

In The Virgin Suicides, Josh Hartnett, unsurprisingly, plays school heartthrob Trip Fontaine. He captures the heart of Lux (Dunst), the rebel among the Lisbon sisters, extensively shielded from the perils of society by their parents, anonymously named Mr. Lisbon (James Woods) and Mrs. Lisbon (Kathleen Turner). Still, Lux has enough agency to begin an illicit romance with Trip. On the surface, Trip, the dreamy high school kid adored by both mothers and fathers, is a rudimentary role for the actor in his teen idol period. However, Coppola vowed to expand his repertoire as a performer. Hartnett's looks allure Lux and the audience, but as we untangle his unknowable personality, we learn that there's more than what meets the eye. After filming wrapped, Coppola, raised in a family of wine aficionados, gifted Hartnett with a congratulatory bottle, saying to him "You're not a teen heartthrob anymore." In his definitive heartthrob-era performance, Coppola unlocked Hartnett's conviction buried under his picturesque attributes. While she uses the camera to gaze at his intoxicating beauty, Coppola allows Trip to be human and accessible by showing him to be apprehensive. When he first approaches Lux, his suave nature is anything but effortless.

In The Virgin Suicides, Trip's beauty and aura invigorates the flirtatious Lux Lisbon. In a short time, the two eager teens begin a discreet romance. One night, the two partake in an intimate love-making session inside Trip's car, serving as a cathartic moment for Lux to release all her suppressed romantic feelings at that very moment. While the tone of the film is generally elegant, even amid the depiction of suicide, the love scene is a raw, unbridled display of steamy romance. Dunst, then 16 years old, understandably had reservations about filming the passionate make-out scene with Trip in the car. She was so antsy while filming that she recalled Hartnett informing her that she accidentally bit him. To quell the awkward tension, Coppola played "Crazy on You" by Heart on the set, which would score this scene in the final cut.

Trip finds the courage to request permission from Mr. Lisbon to let his daughter attend the Homecoming dance with him. After winning Homecoming King and Queen, the royal couple sneak onto the football field and have sex. For Lux, raised in an uber-conservative household, romance can only be experienced by daydreaming while looking out of her window. Trip's handsome looks evoke the warmth and purity of a dream. Yet somehow, after all the hardship in her family, Lux has reached adolescent euphoria by making love with the most handsome kid in the class. The following morning, Lux wakes up alone on the field, and Trip is nowhere to be found. It appears that she has awoken from her dream and reality is about to become a nightmare.

Josh Hartnett's Beauty Captures Loss in 'The Virgin Suicides'

Image Via Paramount Pictures

"The only reliable boy who actually got to know Lux was Trip Fontaine," says the narrator, voiced by Giovanni Ribisi. This is where the narrator reveals himself to be unreliable, as Trip's presence in The Virgin Suicides is quite limited, and the flirtatious couple barely got to know each other before he abandoned Lux on the football field. Following this incident, the Lisbon parents enforce more strict measures on their kids, eventually exacerbating their angst and alienation. Near the end of the film, the remaining Lisbon sisters form an apparent suicide pact, with each taking their own lives in their home. While Coppola never draws any direct conclusions, there's a sense that engaging in a seemingly benign romantic fling with Trip was the most harmful thing Lux could've done. In the end, he, as a high school crush, was too perfect — something born from dreams. Trip represents everything the Lisbon girls cannot attain: personal agency, self-expression, sexual freedom, and unrestricted adolescence. When you chase after dreams in an oppressive reality, hearts are destined to be crushed.

The transient nature of high school and adolescent innocence is crystallized in Josh Hartnett's star-making performance in The Virgin Suicides. Even though a long-term relationship with Trip Fontaine is Lux's chance at breaking free from her repressive environment, he is ultimately more advantageous as an object of affection from the outside looking in. Because Lux was raised in such a sheltered house, she was unprepared for the inevitable heartbreak of a high school fling. It's not that Trip did anything evil by abandoning her, as most teens are emotionally immature, but he was never capable of salvaging this curse prevailing over the Lisbon family. Sofia Coppola's quaint but tragic portrait of ephemeral adolescence shows that the most unattainable beauties in life are the most agonizing.

