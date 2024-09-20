After previously starring in one of the most talked-about movies of the year, which has also been a smash hit on streaming, one Challengers star has officially signed on for his next project. A new report from Deadline revealed that Josh O'Connor will topline Kelly Reichardt's next film, which has been dubbed The Mastermind. O'Connor previously starred alongside Zendaya and Mike Faist in Lucas Guadagnino's spicy tennis love triangle drama, and he also appeared alongside Marvel veteran Letitia Wright in Aisha, the immigration drama written and directed by Frank Berry. Many would argue that O'Connor made a name for himself starring in the Netflix Original Series, The Crown, where he played a young version of Prince Charles in 13 episodes between 2019 and 2020.

Reichardt is fresh off directing Showing Up, the 2022 comedy drama from A24 which stars Michelle Williams and Hong Chau, and Reichardt also wrote the script along with Jonathan Raymond. Before that, she helmed First Cow, the 2019 western which also came from A24 and stars Dylan Smith and John Magaro. Reichardt teamed with Raymond for First Cow, which marked the first time they worked on a script together. One of her most famous films came when she helmed Certain Women in 2016, which features a star-studded ensemble led by Reichardt-veteran Michelle Williams, and also features Kristen Stewart, Laura Dern, Jared Harris, and Guy Boyd. Instead of teaming with Jonathan Raymond for the script for Certain Women, she partnered with Maile Meloy, who is best known for serving as a staff writer on TV shows such as Accused and The Society.

You Don’t Want To Miss Josh O’Connor’s Next Team-Up

O'Connor's team-up with Reichardt is certainly intriguing, but it's hardly the most exciting one on the slate. It was announced earlier this summer that the Challengers star would headline Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery, the third installment in the Knives Out trilogy from director Rian Johnson. O'Connor has been tapped to star alongside Daniel Craig, who will return to play the legendary detective Benoit Blanc, with Marvel stars Jeremy Renner and Josh Brolin also starring in the film. Other cast members include Cailee Spaeny, Glenn Close, Andrew Scott, and more.

The Mastermind does not yet have an official release date and it's unknown when it will begin production. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates and watch O'Connor in Challengers, now streaming on Prime Video.

