Josh O'Connor is the actor of the moment. His period drama-comedy, La Chimera, has earned rave reviews and is finally in theaters after premiering at Cannes last year. On top of that, he is currently starring in one of the most anticipated films of the year, Challengers. The Luca Guadagnino-directed movie sees O'Connor star opposite Zendaya and Mike Faist as a trio of pro tennis players who get entangled in an intimate web of sex and power. But before he achieved this status and won an Emmy for his portrayal of Prince Charles in The Crown, he was known as one of the most promising actors in British independent film, and that all started with his breakout role in the 2017 film, God's Own Country. The Francis Lee movie stars O'Connor as a gay farmer who falls in love with a Romanian migrant worker. O'Connor is the anchor of the film, and he is absolutely incredible in it, succeeding as the vessel for Lee's thesis on intimacy. His physical, vulnerable performance shows that he's been worth the hype all along.

God's Own Country Set against the backdrop of a bleak Yorkshire farm, a hardworking young farmer finds his routine existence disrupted when he meets a charismatic migrant worker. As they toil side by side, an unexpected bond forms, challenging both their futures and the rigid expectations of rural life.

What Is 'God's Own Country' About?

O'Connor plays Johnny Saxby, a college-age sheep farmer living in a small town in Yorkshire, Northern England. He has reluctantly taken over his family business after his unloving father Martin (Ian Hart) had a debilitating stroke. Johnny has receded into an antisocial husk while his friends have gone off to college. He has made his sexuality mostly secret and has covert sexual encounters with other men but he rejects their romantic advances and any care from his grandmother Deirdre (Gemma Jones). One day, a Romanian migrant worker Gheorghe (Alec Secăreanu) arrives to help on the farm, and Johnny is initially rude and aloof. But as both men are attracted to each other, Gheorghe will eventually challenge Johnny to soften and learn the importance of intimacy.

God's Own Country is not the first film to superimpose gay romance on the backdrop of agricultural nature – a gay cowboy film from 2005 famously did it first – but it is nonetheless stunningly beautiful. Shot by Chloé Zhao's regular DP Joshua James Richards, God's Own Country is breathtaking in its quiet, patient naturalism. Premiering at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival, God's Own Country was perhaps overshadowed by another indie European gay romance at the same festival — Call Me by Your Name. But the directorial debut went on to enjoy a very successful festival run with a stop at Berlin, which put O'Connor and Lee on the map. For his performance, O'Connor won the British Independent Film Award for Best Actor.

In 'God's Own Country,' Josh O'Connor Goes on a Subtly Transformative Journey

Unlike most gay movies about coming out, Lee presents a post-coming out narrative. What happens after coming out? Johnny is still deeply unhappy about being stuck in a small town, showing that gay people have concerns other than their sexuality. Instead of accepting his sexuality, Johnny's journey concerns accepting intimacy, and that requires O'Connor's full participation. O'Connor transforms from a rejective MSM (man who has sex with men) to Gheorghe's tender lover, and the brilliance of the performance is in its subtlety. We can't even pinpoint which exact moment Johnny transforms, but before you know it, he has fallen into Gheorghe's arms.

In a movie about intimacy, body language is of the utmost importance. One can tell O'Connor is truly living his character. Every little gesture by O'Connor – even the way his hand with soiled fingernails awkwardly holds a fork – embodies the character. The varied pacing of his movement indicates the emotional state he's in – treading with the weight of the world on his shoulders or bursting through doorways like a smitten teenage boy. Most important of all are the film's frank sex scenes. In an increasingly puritanical, sex-avert age, God's Own Country makes a very convincing argument for telling a story through sex scenes. Johnny starts the movie as a typical "dom top," rough and aggressive in his trailer hookup sex, refusing to even kiss his partner. But through the few important sex scenes of the movie, Johnny will bear not only his all but also his heart to Gheorghe. By the end of the film, he has shape-shifted into a man who actively engages in intimacy, whether it's through the hands, face, or other meaningful gestures. O'Connor is fiercely committed to this journey, no holds barred.

Because of O'Connor's commitment to intimacy, his Johnny is strangely sexy. For more than a decade, Hollywood has tried to convince audiences that sexy masculinity is defined by chiseled six-pack abs. But God's Own Country shows that the secret to sex appeal is vulnerability. O'Connor's angular features might make him an unlikely sex symbol. By the end of the film, when he breaks down in front of Gheorghe and opens his heart, he is the ideal romantic leading man. Johnny wins both the audience and Gheorghe over because he has shown a commitment to change for his partner, and that romance turns out to be more appealing than working out in the gym for a year straight.

Josh O'Connor's Makes Johnny Feel Real and Sexy

Apart from the main storyline of intimacy, O'Connor and Lee have crafted a multifaceted character. Lee has the courage to make his protagonist an initially detestable character – Johnny calls Gheorghe racial slurs multiple times. O'Connor takes that and deepens it into a portrait of a deeply broken son. As unforgivable as racial slurs are, it's clear that Johnny is using this as a defense mechanism against Gheorghe dragging him out of his comfort zone. He does it performatively in front of his cold father, almost as if he's in a contest of who's the most hateful man. From this, O'Connor and Lee show that Johnny's behavior is a product of his upbringing and culture and that there are multiple, contradictory degrees to being gay and out.

Josh O'Connor has described his process for God's Own Country as "method." He lived on farms to prepare for the role, performing all the dirty animal work himself, speaking in his almost unintelligible accent, and even isolating himself for the character's head space. He lost so much weight that he ended up in a hospital on IV. He has said he would be "kinder" to himself in the future, but the work absolutely shows in the film. In La Chimera, he gives another winning performance as a loner Englishman in need of ten showers (this time, he lived in a delivery van for four months and drove through half of Europe). His continued dedication to arthouse, independent cinema – despite already winning a leading Emmy – makes him one of the most exciting young actors working today. We can only hope that Luca Guadagnino, set to reunite with O'Connor in another gay romance, gives O'Connor a set of clean clothes to wear.

