The next movie by Steven Spielberg has added yet another impressive cast member. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Josh O'Connor has joined the cast of the film. Not much is known about the premise of the feature, but the duo working on the movie should be enough to keep audiences interested. The feature will see Spielberg reunite with writer David Koepp who is penning the screenplay. The pair have worked together on classic titles such as Jurassic Park and Jaws, likely making Universal Pictures very confident about what the new blockbuster could become.

O'Connor continues to join projects that elevate his career as an actor. Earlier this year, the performer took over the internet thanks to his role as Patrick Zweig in Challengers. The drama directed by Luca Guadagnino followed the tennis player as he saw his passion for the sport brought back to life due to his connection to two lovers from his past, Art Donaldson (Mike Faist) and Tashi Duncan (Zendaya). Before leaving his best efforts on the tennis court, O'Connor was seen as Charles, Prince of Wales throughout two seasons of The Crown.

The upcoming movie directed by Steven Spielberg will also feature Emily Blunt and Colman Domingo. After starring in titles such as Mary Poppins Returns and the A Quiet Place movies, Blunt has spent the past couple of years of her career working on grounded and serious projects. Colman Domingo was recently seen as Albert Johnson in The Color Purple. He is set to lead The Madness premiering on Netflix later this month and he will star as Joseph Jackson in next year's highly-anticipated biographical drama, Michael.

Steven Spielberg's Return to Filmmaking

Close

The last time Spielberg delighted the world with his talent on the big screen was when The Fabelmans was released. The semi-autobiographical endeavor featured Michelle Williams and Paul Dano as part of the cast. Before that, the filmmaker brought back a classic in a whole new way thanks to West Side Story. The latest efforts by the director have gained plenty of praise at the Academy Awards, and with an excellent summer release date established by Universal Pictures, Spielberg likely set to add yet another incredible feature to his legendary career.

The next movie by Steven Spielberg will be released in theaters on May 15, 2026. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates. In the meantime, you can watch Challengers on Prime Video.

