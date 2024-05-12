The Big Picture Josh O'Connor's performance as Mr. Elton in Emma is a masterclass in using charisma to mask obnoxious beta energy.

O'Connor's portrayal highlights how Elton's dorky pride and false suavity make him unattractive despite his efforts.

O'Connor expertly brings out the broken-boy qualities of Elton, making viewers feel they can fix him while still being repulsed.

Who here is still trying to get their jaw off the floor after watching Challengers and witnessing Josh O'Connor give a tutorial on how to drive everyone insane with infuriating lust? People love to agonize over their "problematic faves": the absolute trashfire human beings who we know we should despise were we not so insanely turned on by them. O'Connor's performance as Patrick Zweig is a masterclass in antagonistic horniness, as the actor knows how to use his charisma to make his red flags blend into the background as everyone around him becomes transfixed by his swagger. You don't pull off a character like that unless you've got some serious heat inside of you, and O'Connor has proven multiple times to be in-tune with his sexual prowess onscreen, making us buy him as men worthy of desire, be they moody and broody or light and boyish. The only thing more impressive than flaunting your effortless rizz is acting like you have no idea what that even is, and that's what O'Connor did in one of his funniest performances as the lecherous loser Mr. Elton in the pastel gem that is Autumn de Wilde's Emma.

Mr. Elton Is The Most Annoying Bachelor In 'Emma'

Possibly the best version of one of the most famous Jane Austen novels (yes, that includes Clueless), Emma is about the notorious "affluenza" sufferer Emma Woodhouse (Anya Taylor-Joy), who spends her empty days insisting she's the best matchmaker in the land while she's simply too precious for love of her own. Her ironic misjudgment is that she's so focused on micromanaging the love life of poor Harriet Smith (Mia Goth) that she can barely notice that she has not one but two eligible bachelors of her own: the prim and polite Frank Churchill (Callum Turner), or the disappointed yet sweet-natured George Knightley (Johnny Flynn).

While Emma usually knows how to deal with the annoying men in her life, there's one fizzling gnat who she has trouble shooing away: Mr. Elton, the local vicar. Emma initially thinks Mr. Elton would be a good husband for Harriet, totally oblivious to how Elton only has eyes for her and merely tolerates Harriet to get closer to Emma. Despite Emma's best efforts, she can't keep good Elton down, as even when he reappears married to a woman named Augusta (Tanya Reynolds), he's still just as simpering and obsequious as ever, only now with an extra dollop of smug elation. Many a Jane Austen-written man has driven her heroines frantic with their shallow mindsets, but few are so brazenly childish as Elton, and it's that quality that makes O'Connor's performance so delightful.

Josh O'Connor Is Able to Make Elton Both Charming and a Loser

Your browser does not support the video tag.

You would think a man in as vaunted a position of power as Elton would pose a threat, perhaps using his religious clout to abuse his authority. While Elton definitely puffs himself up when he's preaching to his flock, imagining himself up on that cross, he's ultimately too much of a wimp to do anything. If you've ever had to spend time around a middle school boy who's rarely talked to girls but still thinks he has game, walking around with his arms open like he's arrogantly expecting a hug, then you know what it's like to be around Elton. He's convinced himself that all he needs to do is flash his smile and hike his eyebrows and that'll leave Emma gushing — maybe throw in a little mirroring of her actions at the dinner table for good measure. You have to give him credit for understanding how to present himself with some flair, even if he's powerless to hide the meekness underlining his every action. Somebody needs to tell him that it's hard to be charismatic when you're built like Ichabod Crane and always holding your arms like you're conducting a symphony performance of one. When you're the boss, you don't have to tell people you're the boss, and Elton is always subconsciously telling us that he is, in fact, not the boss.

That faux suavity used to mask raw beta energy is what makes Josh O'Connor's performance such a joy to watch. The man wants to be a top dog, but he's really a frail communion wafer waiting to be dunked by anyone he attempts to influence. Elton serves as a stark contrast to the other prominent male figures whom Emma could have affection for, as it highlights how much George and Frank, despite their various flaws, can stand up for themselves and stay true to their dignity, unlike Elton. This is shown most clearly in the infamous scene where he shares a late-night snowy carriage ride with Emma and feels compelled to make his feelings for her known. He's fully locked into swoon mode, untying his cape like a dime-store Dracula and giving her the look before making an absolute fool of himself by insisting he's on the same level as Emma and that he'll simply die without her approval. Taylor-Joy is so sharp in the horrifying realization she's clearly playing out in her eyes, having no clue he was into her, and it makes O'Connor's blissfully unaware dedication that much more painful. Self-awareness of your actions and how you come across is an important factor in having sex appeal, and Elton couldn't have fumbled the bag worse in this instance. The gap in perception is made glorious by Emma's full dismissal of Elton, which he responds to by sulkily demanding the carriage be stopped while pounding the roof with his fist, truly living down to his potential as a pathetic beta boy.

It comes as no surprise that when he re-enters the story having married Augusta Elton, he becomes essentially a passenger prince in his own life. Initially, the very notion of him being married to any woman seemed like a joke in and of itself, let alone a marriage that doesn't seem too unhappy. But seeing him with Augusta brings into focus how little he was built to take charge of anything, as he seems infinitely happier as the devoted husband to a more powerful woman. While we love to see a man support his lady love, Josh O'Connor injects an element of spiteful effrontery into his devotion, like his existence as a betrothed man is the ultimate revenge against Emma for rejecting him. Watch how he eats a cupcake when face-to-face with Emma while sitting next to his wife, and you can see the vitriol he has for Emma shooting out of him in his glare and munching. The man got what he wanted, and he's still butthurt about somebody he wasn't even dating — is there anything less attractive than that?

Mr. ELton and Patrick Zweig Are Both Losers in Different Ways

Close

What binds the characters of Mr. Elton and Patrick Zweig together is the way Josh O'Connor uses his natural charm to work around the flagrant issues both men present, albeit in polar opposite ways. While Patrick is all dangerous heat and flop sweat smolder, Elton is brittle bluster and asinine self-importance. They are the two sides of the same coin of guys who you should avoid at all costs, yet O'Connor makes them both so engaging to watch due to how he hones in on the aspects that speak to their "broken boy" qualities. He plays up the parts of Patrick and Elton that will inspire those who are attracted to him to go "I can fix that guy," rather than be completely repulsed by them, be that Patrick's physical dominance and conversational skills or Elton's polite deference and his dorky pride in coming up with gifts for the women he's into. Just as Patrick continues the legacy of hot tennis players in cinema, Elton carries on the torch for hot priests everywhere, reminding us that not all bad boys are built alike. Some serve all the swag while some bless us by fumbling the bag, but they still bring us joy thanks to the work of Josh O'Connor.

Emma can be watched in the U.S. on Freevee.

WATCH ON FREEVEE