In Challengers, Josh O'Connor portrays Patrick, a tennis player desperate to have Tashi Duncan (Zendaya) as his coach. But now, the actor is ready to team up with Luca Guadagnino once again for Separate Rooms, according to Variety. The adaptation of Pier Vittorio Tondelli's novel could be the acclaimed filmmaker's next project, and it would follow a tragic story of a man looking back at his past under a new perspective after suffering a devastating loss. While a release date for the project hasn't been confirmed, the fact that the gears are starting to turn behind the scenes could suggest that Separate Rooms could be Guadagnino's next movie.

The novel begins with Leo, the writer O'Connor would portray in Separate Rooms, traveling to Munich in order to say goodbye to his former lover, Thomas. The narrative of the book takes place in three different time periods, as Tondelli explores the complicated relationship between the two young men. Through flashbacks and Leo's inner monologue, the author takes a look at how confused the protagonist can feel after realizing his love story has come to an end. Some time after Separate Rooms was published, Tondelli passed away due to AIDS when he was only thirty-six years old.

Through stories such as Call Me By Your Name and Bones and All, Guadagnino has explored different incarnations of young love, bringing audiences along for unpredictable journeys full of romance, jealousy and the right amount of yearning. Separate Rooms will be no different, as Leo and Thomas live out their own love story until death brings it to an abrupt conclusion. Francesca Manieri, who previously collaborated with Guadagnino in We Are Who We Are, will be in charge of writing the screenplay for Separate Rooms. Leo and Thomas' story is getting ready to make the jump from the page to the big screen in the near future.

The Duo Behind 'Challengers'

If Luca Guadagnino is ready to work with Josh O'Connor once again, the filmmaker must be really impressed with what the star delivered in Challengers. The anticipated drama will place Zendaya's character in a very particular situation, with Tashi Duncan having to choose between Patrick and Art Donaldson (Mike Faist) as her next student. However, everything will change once it becomes clear that the heat between the three of them could go beyond the tennis court, as shown in the trailers for Challengers. Regardless of what happens on the tennis court when that movie premieres on the big screen, O'Connor and Guadagnino are ready to unite the best of their talents once again for Separate Rooms.