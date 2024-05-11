Josh O’Connor is one of the hottest rising stars in the world of television and movies. In TV, he is perhaps best known for his complex portrayal of Prince Charles in the Netflix television show The Crown. His depiction of the prince during his early adulthood was accurate and nuanced, earning him public acclaim — as well as various awards, including Golden Globe and Emmy awards.

An alumnus of the Bristol Old Vic Theatre School, O'Connor has played minor roles in beloved shows like Doctor Who and Peaky Blinders. He is also set to star alongside Paul Mescal in Oliver Hermanus’ upcoming drama The History of Sound. With his talent and acting prowess, it’s not surprising to see O’Connor gain more fans after his starring role in Luca Guadagnino’s Challengers. Varied and compelling, these are O'Connor's best movies thus far, cementing him as one of the most exciting young actors in the business.

10 ‘Hide and Seek’ (2014)

Directed by Joanna Coates

Hide and Seek is an incredibly moving drama movie that puts the spotlight on four people who are trying to find solace and peace from the busy city life by moving to a remote home. Two couples make up the group, and their lives intertwine as they explore the comforts of their newfound home and partake in new and exciting activities. O’Connor plays a young man named Jack who nurtures a relationship with a woman named Veronica (Hannah Arterton) — with both of them figuring out how to live with their tragic past.

What strikes viewers the most about Hide and Seek is O'Connor's electrifying, changing, and often challenging chemistry with Hannah Arterton.

As with most of the roles he takes on, O’Connor plays Jack with immense nuance and vulnerability, but what strikes viewers the most is his electrifying, changing, and often challenging chemistry with Arterton. Hide and Seek might be considered a minimalist drama film for its stylistic choices and a frustrating experience for its narrative approach, but it’s an intimate watch that’s full of emotional depth.

9 ‘Bridgend’ (2015)

Directed by Jeppe Rønde

Based on true events, the dramatic thriller Bridgend chronicles multiple suicides that happened in the eponymous town between the years 2007 and 2012. In Bridgend, a girl named Sara (Hannah Murray), who recently moved to Bridgend, becomes involved with melancholic local youngsters. As Sara’s relationship with the group deepens, she discovers that they are weirdly obsessed with death, going so far as checking out the places where people have taken their own lives.

O'Connor plays the charming leader of the group, Jamie. His haunting and mysterious performance in the drama makes his character the film's anchor, as viewers get to know more about the town’s eerie and enigmatic history through his eyes. Despite its haunting and uneasy atmosphere, Bridgend makes for a compelling watch thanks to its resonating performances and thrilling narrative.

8 ‘Hope Gap’ (2019)

Directed by William Nicholson

Annette Bening has plenty of stellar movies under her belt, but one of her most underrated is Hope Gap. An old couple, played by Bening and Bill Nighy, suddenly find themselves at a crossroads as the husband announces that he’s leaving her wife after almost three decades together. The film then looks at the aftermath of the decision that not only affects his wife but also their son, Jamie, played by O'Connor.

His portrayal of a son who is caught up in the middle of his parents' troubled marriage is moving and understated. O’Connor shows how Jamie navigates numerous challenges while coming to terms with the choice made by his father. Some viewers might find the film hard to watch as it primarily looks at the inner turmoils of each character, but Hope Gap is a beautiful film that tells a relatable story about forgiveness and acceptance.

7 ‘Mothering Sunday’ (2021)

Directed by Eva Husson

Mothering Sunday is a romance film that follows a maid named Jane Fairchild (Odessa Young). With post-war England as its backdrop, Jane goes on an unforgettable day with her wealthy lover and gets a peek at his extravagant world, sparking conversations about social status and the wealth disparity between them. O’Connor plays Jane’s wealthy paramour, Paul Sheringham.

The talented actor never fails to bring charm and subtlety to the romantic roles he plays, playing Paul as a young man who is torn between his yearning to be with his true love and his social responsibilities. Apart from the mesmerizing performances of its main characters, Mothering Sunday also received praise for its meticulous dedication as a period film, with lush visuals and a rich atmosphere that transported viewers to that specific era.

6 ‘Only You’ (2018)

Directed by Harry Wootliff

In Only You, Jake and Elena (Laia Costa) have a serendipitous meeting during New Year’s in Glasgow and are instantly attracted to each other. The movie takes a look at the ups and downs of their relationship, from making peace with their differences in identity to starting a family together.

As Only You progresses, O'Connor shows more vulnerability and emotional depth as Jake.

O’Connor’s endearing portrayal of Jake in Only You feels authentic and real. At the start of the movie, the character is newly broken-hearted but still hopeful, and O’Connor effectively conveys Jake’s hesitation with love. As the movie progresses, O'Connor shows more vulnerability and emotional depth, especially in dealing with the fact that Elena is unable to conceive and other challenges in their relationship. Only You is comparable to the best romantic movies of all time as it features a real and sensitive portrayal of a relationship’s vicissitudes.

5 ‘Emma.’ (2020)

Directed by Autumn de Wilde

Emma. is a modern adaptation of the beloved Jane Austen novel directed by Autumn de Wilde. Set in Regency Era England, it follows an affluent young woman named Emma Woodhouse, who lives with her father in Highbury. After interfering with the love life of a girl named Harriet Smith (Mia Goth), Emma gets herself involved in a series of hilarious complications and misunderstandings.

Josh O'Connor shines as Mr. Elton, the local vicar, entangled in Emma's matchmaking. O'Connor's portrayal shows off his skills to play a charming but socially awkward character, perfectly embodying Mr. Elton's egoistic and aspirational personality. Emma. is a highly-praised movie in O’Connor’s filmography thanks to its sharp script, impressive cinematography, and faithfulness to its source material.

4 ‘Aisha’ (2022)

Directed by Frank Berry

While he’s most known for his award-winning documentaries, Frank Berry has also directed the poignant film Aisha. Starring Black Panther's Letitia Wright, the movie depicts the life of a Nigerian Woman named Aisha, who is trying to seek asylum in Ireland. However, she soon becomes familiar with a bureaucratic system that’s more than unforgiving and nonchalant to her plight. The movie highlights the struggles and tribulations faced by asylum seekers in Ireland.

Aisha has been applauded for its tackling of a complicated subject matter and for highlighting what asylum seekers and refugees have to go through.

O'Connor plays Conor, Aisha’s security guard friend. His character provides Aishia with support during her journey, with enough empathy and understated dignity that will surely tug at the heartstrings of viewers. The movie has been applauded for its tackling of a complicated subject matter and for highlighting what asylum seekers and refugees have to go through before finding a home in a new country.

3 ‘La Chimera’ (2024)

Directed by Alice Rohrwacher

Perhaps one of the most striking magical realism films released this year is La Chimera. The film charts the course of an archaeologist named Arthur, who finds hidden treasures and artifacts using a dowsing stick. The movie takes a look at Arthur's current and former relationships while touching on mythological, cultural, and historical subjects and references.

Taking on the leading role of Arthur proved to be a great decision for O’Connor, as it allowed him to explore his pensiveness and wistfulness. Arthur is a man who finds it hard to think of his future but yearns for his past, and O’Connor conveys the character’s longing for connection. The dreamy and magical world created by La Chimera serves as the perfect backdrop for Arthur’s growth, inviting the viewers to unpack the movie’s many complexities and layers.

2 ‘Challengers’ (2024)

Directed by Luca Guadagnino

Acclaimed Italian director Luca Guadagnino has found his biggest movie (so far) with the sports drama Challengers. The movie tells the story of tennis players Art Donaldson (Mike Faist), Patrick Zweig (O'Connor), and Tashi Duncan (Zendaya). Former best friends Art and Patrick have lost touch after the unfortunate accident that snipped the professional playing career of Tashi, who is Art’s wife and Patrick’s ex. The three meet face-to-face again during a Challenger event 10 years later, resulting in a heated tennis match where all of them have something important on the line.

O’Connor delivers a captivating performance as Patrick, portraying him with the confidence and swagger needed for someone who knows they’re good at what they do. It is perhaps the role that shines O’Connor in the movie limelight, thanks to his intoxicating charisma with both Zendaya and Faist. Challengers is profound, compelling, sexy, and irresistible, an adult drama that benefits greatly from a stellar cast of well-matched leads.

1 ‘God’s Own Country’ (2017)

Directed by Francis Lee

God’s Own Country is a romance-drama movie that shines a light on a gay couple. The movie primarily centers around a farmer named Johnny Saxby, who has difficulty managing their family farm, especially since his father suffered from a stroke. Soon after, a Romanian worker named Gheorghe (Alec Secareanu) helps Johnny run the farm, and although they initially don’t meet eye to eye, they eventually form a passionate but hidden relationship.

Johnny, whose repressed emotions and insecurities render him unable to enjoy life, is forced to confront his demons after the arrival of Gheorghe. O’Connor’s nuanced and tender performance as Johnny is moving and will surely stir the souls of viewers. It’s a movie brimming with emotions, showcasing how, in spite of isolation, love can change people. While it’s an independent film that didn’t gain a wide release, God’s Own Country is considered among the best LGBTQ+ movies and is O’Connor’s best effort in his cinematic repertoire.

