Once a promising rising star, now a certifiably exceptional leading man, Josh O'Connor has been charming audiences with compassionate, poignant, and magnetic performances for over a decade. In that time, he has crafted iconic characters that will be forever tied to his career. But before he garnered critical praise and an Emmy win for his portrayal of Prince Charles in The Crown, or gave us one of the most memorable performances of 2024 as Patrick Zweig in Challengers, O'Connor honed his skills by starring in Only You, a sensitive and heartfelt romance film released in the UK in 2019.

O'Connor stars opposite Spanish actress Laia Costa in Only You, which tells the story of a couple who meet on a fateful New Year's Eve night and quickly fall in love, before facing the hardships that can accompany building a relationship and trying to start a family. Despite boasting a 96% critic score and 91% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes—as well as earning director Harry Wootliff a BAFTA nomination—the film has been somewhat lost to time. When visiting it today in the wake of the work O'Connor turned in after it, though, it's clear that Only You played a pivotal role in the construction of his onscreen persona.

‘Only You’ Takes an Unabashed Look Into the Realities of Complicated Romance

Wootliff wastes no time establishing the central relationship in Only You. Jake (O'Connor) and Elena (Costa) meet incredibly early on in the film and decide to move in together within weeks of knowing each other. Soon after that, Jake, who is nine years younger than 35-year-old Elena when the two meet, proposes the idea of trying to have a baby together. With this, the main tension in the story begins, as the film shifts to examining how the couple's trouble conceiving places strain on their relationship.

Only You's greatest achievement is its true-to-life portrayal of infertility. As the film delves deeper into the couple's failure to conceive—which includes Elena opting to undergo IVF treatment—it presents things in a very authentic fashion, never pulling its punches. Wootliff's raw, honest, and unafraid approach gives the viewer a clear look at the heartbreaking reality of the situation. At the same time, though, her characters never get lost in the trauma. They remain three-dimensional figures, ones who are not solely defined by the adversity they are facing. Aided by tremendous performances from O'Connor and Costa, Wootliff also uses her film's flipped gender and age stereotypes to explore her character's emotions and desires in unexpected ways. She allows herself enough room to accurately and respectfully examine the film's chief point of conflict without confining her story to a single issue.

'Only You' Explores the Sacrifices that Can Accompany True Love

Through its depiction of Jake and Elena's failed efforts to get pregnant, Only You is a story about how sometimes finding the person you’re meant to be with means sacrificing a vision you had for your own future. Wootliff understands that our personal definitions of happiness are ever-evolving, capable of changing due to the unpredictable nature of life. At the beginning of the film, Jake places no greater emphasis on anything other than his desire to start a family. But by the end, he is forced to question if holding on to that desire is worth potentially losing a soulmate.