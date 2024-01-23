The Big Picture Bryan Greenberg's film, Junction, explores the opioid crisis through the lens of three interconnected characters.

In an exclusive clip, Josh Peck and Ashley Madewke engage in a tense conversation about the pharmaceutical drug trade.

The film features an impressive cast including Sophia Bush, Jamie Chung, and Dascha Polanco, and will be released on January 26.

As the opioid crisis rages on, affecting every pocket of the U.S., the last decade has seen an uptick in documentaries and scripted productions taking audiences to the front lines of the epidemic. Setting the scene for the latest story is How To Make It in America and The Mindy Project star, Bryan Greenberg, who will use the film, Junction, to make his directorial debut. Assembling a stellar team of performers including Josh Peck (Oppenheimer), Ashley Madekwe (The Umbrella Academy), and Ryan Eggold (New Amsterdam), Greenberg’s first foray into filmmaking will be one close to his heart as he explores three different worlds affected by the pharmaceutical drug trade. An exclusive-to-Collider clip from VMI and Verdi Productions introduces audiences to Peck’s drug rep, Jeff and Madekwe’s doctor, Mary, two characters who are not only caught in the middle of the opioid business but who have also formed a romantic connection - kind of.

In our exclusive clip, Jeff and Mary are rolling out of bed in a hotel, lightly discussing their hookup. But, when Mary poses Josh with a professional question, the tension grows tight. As we come to find out, not only is Mary a doctor, but she’s also on the lecture circuit, traveling the country to give speeches about the helpfulness of opioids. Feeling used, Jeff is a bit miffed at Mary’s question and, understandably, gets defensive. The duo go back and forth, exchanging barbs and discussing how the business is changing. By the end, each party seems to be happy as Jeff gives Mary a sample of an overdose-blocker, the next wave of drugs to be put out by the pharmaceutical companies to undo the tragic mess that’s already claimed the lives of thousands.

Using his background and close connection to the film’s subject to tie the three main characters together, Greenberg also penned the script for Junction. From the movie’s official synopsis, we know that the plot will weave between three different stories and perspectives: the CEO of a pharmaceutical company, a doctor, and a patient.

Who Else Is in Junction?

The impressive call sheet also includes the likes of Sophia Bush (One Tree Hill), Jamie Chung (Big Hero 6), Dascha Polanco (Orange is the New Black), Michaela Conlin (Bones), Yara Martinez (Jane the Virgin), Griffin Dunne (After Hours), Dash Mihok (Ray Donovan), Eddie Kaye Thomas (American Pie), Hill Harper (The Good Doctor), Hannah Dunne (Marriage Story), and more.

Check out our exclusive clip of Junction above and catch the film in theaters and on-demand on January 26.

