It's a triple-Josh Peck showdown in our exclusive clip from the trippy sci-fi anthology Doors. Created by Chris White, the film sees the arrival of cosmic anomalies on earth in the form of mysterious alien "doors" that pop up around the globe. Following a variety of perspectives, from government volunteers to inquisitive high schoolers, as they investigate these strange sentient portals to find out where they lead, who sent them, and what lies beyond.

Directed by Saman Kesh, Jeff Desom, and Dugan O’Neal, Doors also stars Lina Esco, Wilson Bethel, Kyp Malone, Dugan O’Neal, Kathy Khanh, Julianne Collins, Aric Generette Floyd, Rory Anne Dahl, Kristina Lear, Bira Vanara, Bailee Cowperthwaite, Darius Levanté, and David Hemphill. Epic Pictures will release the film in select theaters on March 19, followed by On Demand on March 23 and DVD/Blu-ray on April 6. For now, watch our mind-bending exclusive clip below.

Here's the official synopsis for Doors:

Without explanation or warning, a number of mysterious, alien “doors” suddenly appear in every corner of the globe. While many of those that encounter these sentient visitors feel the strange urge to interact with them – never to be seen again – others stay behind to face the potential threat of what their ultimate agenda towards mankind is. In a rush to determine the reason for the arrival of these cosmic anomalies, the government enlists volunteers to brave the journey to enter the doors so that we might learn more about their origin or purpose. But even these brave volunteers are not prepared for what lies beyond the threshold. The story of the doors is told through multiple perspectives: a ragtag band of high school students discover a door for the first time, volunteers explore the parallel reality beyond the threshold, and a lonesome hermit manages the seemingly impossible: establishing communication with a door.

