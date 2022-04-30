FX’s upcoming limited series, Fleishman Is in Trouble, has signed on actor Josh Radnor to star in a major recurring role alongside actress Lizzy Caplan, Deadline reports. Previously announced leads for the series also include a star-studded lineup of Jesse Eisenberg, Claire Danes, and Adam Brody. It was also recently announced that Christian Slater has joined the series.

Fleishman Is in Trouble, based on the 2019 novel of the same name by Taffy Brodesser-Akner, tells the story of recently divorced forty-one-year-old Toby Fleishman (Eisenberg) as he figures out his next move using dating apps. He’s unexpectedly left with his two children from his previous marriage after his ex-wife, Rachel (Danes), leaves them at his house and disappears. Rachel works as a successful talent agent but struggles with trauma from her past as well as her recent divorce after fifteen years of marriage. The story revolves around Toby coming to terms with his new life and thinking over the events leading up to his divorce from Rachel, and how they both can manage co-parenting.

Radnor’s role in the series will be Adam, Libby’s (played by Caplan) husband. Most people will recognize Radnor from his role in How I Met Your Mother as Ted Mosby. He got his start in acting on Broadway in the stage adaptation of The Graduate alongside Alicia Silverstone in 2002. Radnor is also a director. He was both the writer, director, and star of the 2010 comedy-drama Happythankyoumoreplease. More recently he’s made his debut solo EP, One More Then I’ll Let You Go, which was released in 2021 on Flower Moon Records.

Image via Peacock

RELATED: 'Fleishman Is in Trouble' Adds Adam Brody, Maxim Jasper Swinton, and Meara Mahoney Gross

Other acting talents signed onto the series include Ralph Adriel Johnson, Brain Miskell, Michael Gaston, Maxim Jasper Swinton, Meara Mahoney Gross, and Joy Suprano, who is set to star as a recurring character.

The series will be written by Brodesser-Akner. She is expected to produce the series alongside Sarah Timberman, Carly Beverly, Susannah Grant, Jonathan Dayton, and Valerie Faris. Dayton and Faris will also direct the first block of the series. ABC Signature will oversee the series’ production.

Fans of the novel are sure to love seeing the talented cast and crew bring the characters from the page to the screen in this new limited series, especially with Brodesser-Akner’s involvement with the project. Of course, there is no word of when to expect the series to be released at this point, so now is a great time to check out the much-beloved novel until then.

The 9 Best Sports Documentaries on Netflix

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Lacy Long (227 Articles Published) Lacy is a psychology graduate measuring her life with coffee spoons and time spent playing video games. More From Lacy Long

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe