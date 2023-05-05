Never trust the love interest. That’s one of the many rules the Scream franchise has taught horror fans over the years. However, the latest installment in the series, Scream VI took a page out a Scream 2’s playbook by making the love interest a decoy to our untrusting paranoia. Danny Brackett played by Josh Segarra was Sam’s secret boyfriend for VI, one of the many new Ghostface suspects, but he only turned out to be a genuine sweetheart. Now Segarra has broken his silence about a potential return to Scream, and he’s pretty confident we’ll see Danny again.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight Segarra said, “If there's a Scream 7, your boy will be back a hundred percent. That relationship between Sam and Danny, I love that." Although many fans thought Danny was one of the killers in the new film and were wrong, Scream diehards still have trust issues. Segarra touched on that blood-soaked subject saying, "No matter what Danny did, he was still a suspect. Even now, I've seen all those chatters where people are being like, 'Nah, he's definitely the killer still.' I'm like, 'Can you just let my man live?' He just loves Sam. He wants to be part of the Core Four. He just wants to be nice and protect her."

Danny’s Touching Relationship With Sam

While “everybody’s a suspect”, it was nice that Sam got to have a significant other who genuinely loved her. Through the New York City bloodshed, amazing horror sequences, and the themes of your past coming back to haunt you, found-family and finding loving was at the heart of the story. Despite Tara and the Core Four’s understandable hesitation, Danny was a big part of why the Scream VI thematically worked. Danny was this hopeless romantic, slightly kooky, type that Segarra brought endless charisma to in the small amount of time he was given. His relationship with Sam was super sweet and Segarra’s chemistry with his co-star Melissa Barrera was flawless. Sparks were flying off the screen as Segarra gave off major teddy bear energy. His lovable performance was also supported by a great shirtless scene which the actor joked about during his ET interview.

Image via Paramount

RELATED: 'Scream' and 'Scream VI' Receive Two-Disc Bundle Release

That may have elevated him to hilarious meme status, but Segarra’s one of the most underrated actors working today. Arrow, She-Hulk, and Orange is the New Black have greatly shown off his range. While it would be another demented twist in Sam’s life to have Danny be a killer in a future installment, the love interest being the killer has literally been done to death thanks to the Scream franchise. It’s more likely that Danny’s going to die protecting Sam which only makes the loving way Segarra talks about his character’s relationship with her that much more tragic and bittersweet. Scream 7 can go anywhere as it didn’t force itself to set up a sequel like most horror franchises tend to do these days. The only thing it visually left us on was Sam, Danny, and Tara walking away together. That more than gives credence to Segarra’s return.

Why Hasn’t Scream 7 Been Announced Yet?

While it’s a bit odd that Scream 7 hasn’t been announced yet given the massive box office success of the last two installments, Paramount is most likely working out Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett return as directors. The pair of modern genre heavyweights have become quite the success story since Scream’s revival last year. They currently have a reboot of Escape From New York and a new untitled Universal Monster movie in development. The current writers strike also might be putting a wrench in the seventh installment’s development for now. However, we are bound to hear a Scream 7 announcement sooner or later. When that does happen, Segarra is sure soon to follow. Until then, you can read Segarra’s full ET interview here. The entire Scream franchise is currently streaming on Paramount+. Scream VI’s trailer can be viewed down below.