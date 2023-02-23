To say that the development and production process behind the Star Wars films under Disney's stewardship of Lucasfilm has been tumultuous would be an understatement. With the exception of The Last Jedi, it seems like nearly every film has had some sort of major creative change amidst production. The Force Awakens was completely rewritten from Michael Ardnt’s script to J.J. Abrams and Lawrence Kasdan's version; Tony Gilroy directed extensive reshoots on Rogue One: A Star Wars Story after Gareth Edwards completed his work; Solo: A Star Wars Story was almost completed by Phil Lord and Chris Miller before they left the project and Ron Howard stepped into direct; Colin Trevorrow had a wildly different approach before Abrams replaced him on The Rise of Skywalker. In addition, there have been multiple other potential projects that never came to be, including a Boba Fett movie directed by Josh Trank.

Trank was hardly the only filmmaker whose announcement as a Star Wars director didn’t lead to an actual film. Potential projects from Stephen Daldry, James Mangold, Patty Jenkins, Taika Waititi, J.D. Dillard, and Zack Snyder were all either abandoned or canceled. However, Trank’s announcement as the director behind the second “Anthology” film in the franchise was back when Lucasfilm’s slate seemed more intact. It was presumed that the films would continue to come out on a yearly basis, alternating between installments in the sequel trilogy and anthology films.

Trank fit the mold of the directors that Lucafilm had been looking at. He already had a surprise smash sensation with the low-budget superhero movie Chronicle, and he was amidst production on another franchise property with 20th Century Fox's reboot of Fantastic Four (or Fant4stic if you prefer). Trank’s interest in directing a Boba Fett movie was one that Disney was clearly interested in, considering their frequent use of the character. However, as production on Fantastic Four grew disastrous and troubling reports emerged about Trank’s behavior on set, Trank’s film was ultimately delayed and then canceled. Trank’s departure was a shocking announcement at the time, but the inside story behind the anthology’s film creative journey is much more interesting than the headlines suggest.

'Fantastic Four' Was a Bumpy Ride

While Trank’s name now has a much different connotation associated with it, he was considered a bit of a miracle worker in the direct aftermath of Chronicle. At the age of 27, Trank became the youngest filmmaker ever to open a film at #1 at the U.S. box office, topping the impressive achievements of a 28-year-old Steven Spielberg with Jaws and a 30-year-old James Cameron with The Terminator. It wasn’t long before Hollywood came knocking on his door with offers to direct major tent-pole properties. Among the projects Trank was approached for include the Sony Spider-Man universe’s Venom spin-off, Warner Brothers’ The Red Star, and Sony Pictures’ adaptation of the video game Shadow of Colossus. Despite the many offers, Trank opted to work on the long in-development reboot of the Fantastic Four franchise.

A new Fantastic Four film was of utmost priority to Fox, as they planned to continue developing their standalone Marvel universe to compete with Disney. Considering that James Mangold’s Wolverine films took a much grittier tone and the Deadpool films were more satirical, it seemingly made sense for Trank’s Fantastic Four to be a slightly darker, sci-fi, body-horror adventure with traces of David Cronenberg’s work. However, it wasn’t long into production on the film that rumors began to circulate about the rough state that the film was in. Trank had many disagreements with the studio over the direction of the film, and the on-set environment was described as quite hostile.

Although some reports cite Trank’s erratic behavior as the reason that the production process was so stressful, Dr. Victor Von Doom himself, Toby Kebbell defended his director and claimed Trank’s darker approach to the film would’ve been effective if Simon Kinberg hadn’t come in with subsequent reshoots to drastically rework the third act. Regardless of what went down on set, Fantastic Four failed on nearly every conceivable level. It became the lowest grossing Fantastic Four film to date, and received some of the most scathing reviews of the year. All plans of moving forward with a sequel were immediately set aside.

The 'Star Wars' Situation

Trank had been hired by Disney to work on an “Anthology” film in June 2014, which was amidst the hectic situation on Fantastic Four. While Lucasfilm was likely gearing up on preparing the sequel trilogy and starting the early pre-production work on Rogue One, Trank’s project began to be put into question. The franchise had yet to define what the anthology films were, and why they would be unique compared to the sequel trilogy films. Production on Rogue One already had issues of its own due to Gilroy's reshoots, and Lucasfilm didn’t want to risk another potentially chaotic shoot with Trank at the helm.

Signs that Disney and Trank may have been preparing to part ways became evident in April 2015, when Trank was scheduled to appear at the Star Wars Celebration in Anaheim, yet he mysteriously backed out citing sickness. It wasn’t long after that Trank officially left the mysterious Star Wars anthology film due to “creative differences,” although he later admitted that he left the project out of fear that he would be fired.

Boba Fett Still Got His New Day in the Twin Suns

While Trank’s film ultimately never came to be, it didn’t mean that his ideas for the future of the Star Wars franchise were never taken seriously. Trank revealed that his Boba Fett-centric story would have been an old-fashioned space western inspired by such Clint Eastwood classics as The Good, The Bad, and the Ugly and Unforgiven. This would ultimately become the basis for what The Mandalorian would be, as Fett himself even made an appearance in season 2 before the launch of Robert Rodriguez’ standalone miniseries, The Book of Boba Fett.

As for Trank, his in-depth self-analysis reported several years after the controversies shed more insight on the stressful circumstances that he was under. Trank’s latest film Capone was released in theaters and on VOD services in 2020 and featured Tom Hardy as an almost unrecognizable version of the famous gangster. While opinions on the film have varied, few have doubted that it’s Trank’s unquestionable voice behind it, and that it is free of studio meddling. Perhaps there’s a world where years from now Trank may be ready to step back into the galaxy far, far away, but for now it seems like personal projects may be the best option for his future.