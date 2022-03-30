They also talk about what people would be surprised to learn about the making of 'Better Nate Than Ever.'

With writer-director Tim Federle’s Better Nate Than Ever arriving on Disney+ this weekend, I recently got to speak with Joshua Bassett, Rueby Wood and Aria Brooks about making the comedy musical. Based on the award-winning novel of the same name by Federle, the film stars newcomer Rueby Wood as Nate Foster, a 13-year-old with big Broadway dreams. When a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity presents itself, Wood’s Nate sneaks off to the Big Apple to chase his dreams with his best friend Libby (Aria Brooks). The film also stars Bassett as Nate’s older brother, Lisa Kudrow as Nate’s long-lost Aunt Heidi, and Michelle Federer and Norbert Leo Butz as Nate’s parents.

Better Nate Than Ever was produced by Marc Platt and Adam Siegel while Federle serves as an executive producer alongside Pamela Thur.

During the interview, Joshua Bassett, Rueby Wood and Aria Brooks talked about what people would be surprised to learn about the making of Better Nate Than Ever, what it was like getting to work with Kudrow, revealed what they would make if they could get the financing for any project, and what Broadway show they’d love to go back in time to see. In addition, Bassett shares a story about why he missed an early performance of Dear Evan Hansen before it took off.

Watch what Joshua Bassett, Rueby Wood and Aria Brooks had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about.

Joshua Bassett, Rueby Wood and Aria Brooks

If they could get the financing to make anything they want, what would they make and why?

If they could go back in time and watch any previous show on Broadway, what would they watch and why?

Joshua Bassett explains how he missed an early performance of Dear Evan Hansen before it took off.

What would surprise people to learn about the making of Better Nate Than Ever?

What it was like filming on location.

Which of their friends and family were the most excited they were working with Lisa Kudrow?

Are any of them Friends superfans?

Here's the official synopsis:

13-year-old Nate Foster is an unpopular Midwestern kid who entertains vivid fantasies of becoming a big Broadway musical star. In the meantime, however, Nate can't even get a decent role in his middle school's drama productions, getting cast as a tree in the chorus instead of the lead role he craves. However, when he and his best friend Libby mastermind a daring trip to New York City, without their parents' knowledge, to audition for "Lilo and Stitch: The Musical," Nate may be on the verge of fulfilling his lifelong dream. But first, he has to overcome a series of comical obstacles that threaten his Broadway adventure with disaster at every farcical turn.

