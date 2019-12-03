Joshua Bassett and Olivia Rodrigo Talk ‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series’ and Queen

0

With creator Tim Federle’s High School Musical: The Musical: The Series now streaming on Disney+, I recently sat down with Joshua Bassett and Olivia Rodrigo to talk about making the ten-episode series. If you’re not familiar with the show, the series is set at the real-life East High where the original High School Musical movie was filmed and it follows a group of students as they get ready to put on the school’s first-ever production of the Disney movie. Loaded with meta references, the series is shot hand-held and features some docu-style elements. I caught the first few episodes and thought it was a fun way to make a new High School Musical installment. The series also stars Matt Cornett, Sofia Wylie, Larry Saperstein, Julia Lester, Dara Renee’, Frankie A. Rodriguez, Mark St. Cyr, and Kate Reinders.

During the interview, Joshua Bassett and Olivia Rodrigo talked about what it was like auditioning for the series and how one of their real life nerves helped their audition, where and when the series takes place, when they found out they were picked up for a second season, and the band Queen. Trust me, why we talked about Queen will make sense as you watch the interview.

Check out what they had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about. For more on the series, you can read Vinnie Mancuso’s review here.

Joshua Bassett and Olivia Rodrigo: