The divorce battle between Christina Haack and Joshua Hall just keeps getting messier! The Flip or Flop star had accused her estranged husband, Hall, of stealing from her in a slew of enraged Instagram stories on October 3, 2024. The reality star has now retaliated, denying Haack’s allegations.

Joshua Hall denied allegations that he stole from his ex, Christina Haack, and made an exclusive statement to DailyMail via a spokesperson. The statement started by mentioning how Hall has repeatedly made it clear that he wants to handle the divorce in court and would like to refrain from battling things out in tabloids and social media. The statement further highlights how the claims made by Haack are false and stresses the fact that Joshua Hall has not stolen “a penny” from the Haack and her family.

It also mentions how Haack has crossed a line with her false claims and takes another dig at the Christina on the Coast star by stating how she should resort to handling these matters with the law rather than through public forums. Hall’s statement takes a direct hit at Haack’s social media rampage in the following words:

“Over and over again, Christina has insisted otherwise, creating public spectacles, but Josh has still stayed quiet. But now Christina is defaming him.”

Christina Haack Accused Joshua Hall of Stealing From Her Kids

Joshua Hall’s cutthroat statement was a direct rebuttal to a series of Instagram stories posted by Christina Haack on October 3, 2024, in which she announced that she had listed her $4.5 million Tennessee farmhouse on the market. Following the announcement, she took some direct digs at Hall, which just made things get uglier.

Haack attacked Joshua Hall head-on in the Instagram stories calling him out for having made empty promises about never stealing from her or her kids. She stabbed the knife deeper by incredulously stating how he’d projected that he would be happy in a van and with his dog. The reality TV star also made a snarky remark about how Hall would have to remove Leiper's Fork from his Instagram bio now that she was selling the farmhouse. Christina Haack ended her social media attack on her estranged husband while chiming in about how he’d have to go back to reality soon in the following words:

“I guess plans changed. All about trying to take everything you can... With your mind on my money and my money on your mind.... Byeeee.”

According to the listing posted by Kelly Dougherty, the modern farmhouse is situated on 23.82 acres in Leiper’s Fork. The elaborate house boasts six bedrooms and bathrooms, a three-car garage, a barn, and an owner's retreat, among other high-end features.

