The Big Picture Joshua Hall was axed from HGTV's The Flip Off after his divorce from co-star Christina Hall.

Christina will now face off against Tarek and Heather El Moussa alone in the series.

The estranged couple's divorce was widely reported, shocking HGTV fans who considered them "couple goals."

The HGTV reality competition series The Flip Off will be coming to HGTV soon - but without Joshua Hall. As reported by Us Weekly, Hall was axed from the show following his divorce from his wife and co-star Christina Hall (nee Haack), which was not shocking as they have had problems “for a while”. Selling Sunset alum Heather El Moussa and her husband and Hall’s ex-husband Tarek El Moussa will all appear in the HGTV series alongside Hall.

The Flip Off was meant to have Christina and Joshua Hall face off against Tarek and Heather El Moussa. This series marks the first time exes Christina and Tarek reunite since Flip Or Flop, with both of them remarried. However, despite Christina teasing previously that Joshua will have a bigger role, he has now been axed, and Christina will face the house battle alone.

The estranged couple divorced after being married for nearly three years, and it was widely reported. Christina filed for a dissolution of marriage on July 15, citing that the reason for their split was down to irreconcilable differences. Her filing also states that she will provide the court with a list of separate property assets and debts at a later date, and requested that her last name be restored to Haack. Joshua submitted his own filing the same day. His paperwork states that he asked the court for all rights to his property and equal division of community property acquired before the marriage. This includes the couple’s Newport Beach, California house, and any rights to the Discovery and HGTV shows they developed, produced, or contracted with during the marriage.

The Estranged Couple Were HGTV Couple Goals

Christina and Joshua tied the knot in a secret ceremony on October 6, 2021 before having another ceremony in Hawaii a year later in September 2022. The couple got together following her divorce from her second ex-husband, Ant Antsead. Despite sources stating that there were problems in the marriage, news of their divorce still shocked HGTV fans. The estranged couple paraded their love online, with Joshua expressing his love for Christina on Instagram only four months ago. Now any mentions of Christina and the children she had with Moussa and Antstead are now scarce from his Instagram profile.

Christina started on HGTV years ago with her show Christina on The Coast, which is returning for Season 5, and Joshua made brief appearances. Teasing his role on The Flip Off to Us Weekly, she said, “We’re working together just, like, hand in hand and discovering what that dynamic is and looks like. I mean, it’s never easy to work with a spouse so we’re just really discovering. I’m used to being the boss of everything, especially when it comes to design. This is a whole new dynamic for us and it’s gonna be interesting how it plays out.” Without Joshua in the show, fans will have to wait and see how the show will play out.

Before The Flip Off premieres in early 2025, Flip or Flop is available to stream on Max.

Flip or Flop Release Date April 16, 2013 Cast Tarek El Moussa , Christina Hall Main Genre Reality TV Seasons 10 Network HGTV Streaming Service(s) Max Expand

