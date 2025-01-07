Exes Christina Haack and Joshua Hall are at loggerheads yet again! Hall took to social media to express his displeasure surrounding a sneak peek clip from the upcoming HGTV reality show The Flip Off featuring him and his estranged wife. The clip shows Hall in a poor light, and he is less than thrilled about it.

On December 29, 2024, HGTV released a sneak peek of The Flip Off featuring Haack and Hall in a car where the latter was being rude and condescending to the Flip or Flop star — the scene was shot prior to the duo’s divorce filing in July 2024. Hall was kicked off from The Flip Off following the duo’s split and, according to PEOPLE, Hall shared his thoughts on the clip of the reality series on his Instagram stories, accusing HGTV of manufacturing drama with the following statement:

“TFW when you can’t get enough ratings with celebrity [home] designers, so you rely on manufactured drama with me, a nobody.”

In the clip, Joshua Hall was seen asking Haack to “shut up” and making statements about how she “pisses” him off. The Christina In The Country star was quick to take a screenshot of Hall’s backlash story, re-posting it, stating how there’s no need for anything to be manufactured since no one at HGTV had asked Hall to be rude to her — deeming his behavior as natural. The reality TV star posted a second story dated June 21, 2024, in which she was seated in the car looking distraught, her face covered in tears. Haack wrote that the picture was taken after one of her shoots with Joshua Hall, and it serves as a reminder to herself that she deserves better.

Tarek El Moussa Comes to Christina Haack’s Defense

Tarek El Moussa is taking a stand for his ex-wife! The Flip Off, announced in May 2024, was originally supposed to star Tarek El Moussa and his current wife, Heather Rae El Moussa, in a house-flipping showdown against Haack and Hall before the latter was kicked off. Following Joshua Hall’s Instagram rant, HGTV released part two of the clip on Instagram about how the truth comes out.

The clip features Haack crying to Tarek El Moussa, telling him that she officially called it quits with Hall. The reality TV star expressed how she could no longer deal with Hall’s ill-treatment of her. The emotionally charged scene prompted viewers to express their support for Haack.

Tarek El Moussa took some time out to respond to fan comments. Citing his agreement when a fan commented about the Flip or Flop stars sharing a close relationship because of their kids. Tarek El Moussa also responded to the following fan comment by stating how it was a “ solid take”:

“I am so glad that you left Josh; he was a tool and you deserve much better…stay strong.”

The Flip Off premieres on HGTV on January 29 at 8 p.m. ET/PT with a two-hour episode. In the meantime, you can stream Flip or Flop on Max.

The Flip Off (2025) Cast Christina Hall , Tarek El Moussa , Heather Rae El Moussa , Josh Hall Main Genre Reality Release Window 2025

Watch on Max