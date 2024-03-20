The Big Picture Joshua Jackson returns to TV in Dr. Odyssey, a medical procedural on a cruise ship developed by Ryan Murphy, coming this Fall.

Dr. Odyssey adds to Murphy's portfolio of procedurals, joining 9-1-1 and 9-1-1: Lonestar on different networks.

Jackson, known for roles in Dawson's Creek and Fringe, will also appear in an upcoming Karate Kid film.

Joshua Jackson is back playing a doctor, this time on ABC. Ryan Murphy is developing Dr. Odyssey, a new show in which Jackson has been cast as the lead, in addition to being an executive producer, Deadline reports. It has been ordered straight to series and is set to launch this Fall. Details about the character are being kept under wraps, but it is believed that Jackson will play a doctor who uses his charms to get what he wants. This marks Jackson's second time playing a doctor after starring in the first season of Dr. Death as Christopher Dunstch, an American neurosurgeon convicted of killing two of his patients.

Like many of Murphy's projects, details about Dr. Odyssey are not being revealed yet but the show is believed to be a medical procedural set on a cruise ship. This setting rings similar to another one of Ryan Murphy's procedurals, 9-1-1, the seventh season of which is about a disaster on a cruise ship. 9-1-1 is Murphy's first procedural, which moved to ABC from FOX for Season 7. Dr. Odyssey will expand Murphy's portfolio of procedurals and shows on ABC. Currently, he has 9-1-1 on ABC and 9-1-1: Lonestar on Fox.

Murphy will team up with frequent collaborators of his, Jon Robin Baitz and Joe Baken with whom he will write and executive produce the series. They have collaborated on shows like American Horror Story, and Season 2 of Feud. Currently, Robin Baitz and Baken are working on Grotesquerie, a new horror show starring Niecy Nash-Betts, Courtney B. Vance, and Lesley Manville. They are also developing a new legal drama for Hulu starring Kim Kadarshian. Murphy has several shows on different networks, either in development or airing. Apart from Feud, he has American Horror Story, American Horror Stories, and American Sports Story — an upcoming sports drama — all on FX. On Netflix, he has The Watcher and Monsters. Ratched was recently canceled.

What's Next For Joshua Jackson?

Jackson is an accomplished TV and film actor and Dr Odyssey marks his return to broadcast TV. His breakthrough role was as Pacey Witt on Dawson's Creek. His latest role was in Fatal Attraction as Dan Gallagher alongside Lizzy Caplan. Other credits include Fringe, Little Fire Everywhere, and The Affair. Jackson has an undisclosed role in the upcoming Sony Pictures Karate Kid film starring Ben Wang, Jackie Chan and Ralph Macchio, which will expand the universe of martial arts movies.

