Children are a foundational pillar of creepiness in horror. They sneak up behind the unsuspecting hero, they sing-song eerie bits of sage advice, or they have demons lurking behind their wide eyes. Outside of horror, children represent innocence, often serving as symbols to protect. In horror, children are little harbingers of doom; something to run away from. Jacob Kogan’s titular Joshua in George Ratliff’s 2007 psychological thriller, Joshua, is definitely a character to run away from.

‘Joshua’ Is an Early Example of The Motherhood-as-Horror Movie

A psychological thriller wrapped in a family drama, Joshua follows the implosion of the Cairn family. Seemingly perfect nine-year-old Joshua is a piano prodigy with impeccable manners and sinister tendencies. When his parents, Brad (Sam Rockwell) and Abby (Vera Farmiga), herald in a new baby, Lily, Joshua’s secret dark side becomes a lot more visible. Feeling abandoned by his parents, Joshua latches onto his Uncle Ned (Dallas Roberts) and sets out to dispose of his “old family.” The first victim of Joshua’s rage is Abby, who he wages psychological warfare against. The twisty mind games lead to Abby’s mental collapse and color the film as a natural successor to titans of the subgenre like Rosemary’s Baby.

Though Joshua and his capacity for cruelty is certainly unsettling, it is Abby’s experience that really grounds the horror and gives the film a gritty realism. With the role of Abby in the very capable hands of Vera Farmiga, it’s no surprise her particular plotline feels so impactful. One of, if not the scream queen of the '00s and early '10s, Farmiga's depiction of Abby’s unraveling hits close to home for many. At first, Abby is independently suffering due to post-partum depression, an experience many mothers can relate to. By drawing the audience in with this relatable plight, Joshua's wicked mind games feel personally inflicted on the viewer later. In recent years, there has been a significant trend towards explicitly depicting motherhood and the female experience as horror. Abby’s plotline in Joshua feels like the inspiration for movies like Hereditary and Mother!, where the experience of being a maternal caregiver is shown to be hellish.

Not only is Abby the first target of Joshua's rage, but she is also left isolated by Brad's painfully slow recognition of the problem. His well-meaning nature means very little when Abby is ultimately a woman alone throughout this film, locked inside her cavernous apartment with a wailing baby and her evil-incarnate son. Like Rosemary's Baby, Joshua is suffocating in its claustrophobia. Though Brad eventually feels trapped by his son, no one falls victim to the walls closing in as much as Abby does. Everywhere Abby, Brad, and the audience turn, Joshua is there, seemingly one step ahead of them. The mounting tension of the film works in tandem with the claustrophobia to create a pressure cooker of a thriller.

Family is the Scariest Thing About ‘Joshua’

Family is meant to be a safe haven from the outside world, but in Joshua, family is the big bad monster the characters need sanctuary from. As Joshua turns on each and every one of his family members, the audience is given a bird’s eye view into his twisted psychology. There is no demonic possession or changeling twist at the end to explain Joshua’s cruelty. He just is. Because of the dark places this film goes, there is a great deal of emphasis placed on showing how picture-perfect the Cairn family is at the start of the film. They’re living the dream life, with a big New York City apartment, a brilliant son who knows how to say “please” and “thank you,” and a new baby. Despite this leg-up the Cairn family has at the start, it all crumples like a house of cards once Joshua sets his mind to it. There are several pressure points Joshua identifies to torment his family. Conflicting religious beliefs, a colicky baby, and a desire to preserve image over all else leaves the Cairn family vulnerable to Joshua's machinations.

Because there is no supernatural explanation for Joshua's behavior, the film instead offers a chilling look at his psychology to serve as an answer. Joshua is a disaffected psychopath who is angry with his parents for having another child. Joshua further deconstructs the image of the nuclear family by using a situation most children experience, the addition of a sibling, as a launch pad for the horror. Like the introduction of the Cairn family, Joshua is initially portrayed as a perfect little boy. But as the film progresses, the audience realizes that Joshua's character is not unlike that of Patrick Bateman in American Psycho. They are both well-groomed and preppy, slotting perfectly into the upper echelon of New York society. The similarities, however, are only surface deep. Whereas Bateman wears his polish to disguise how much of a loser he secretly is, Joshua wears his to cloak his cold lack of feeling.

Joshua is something of an underrated gem. It's a head-scratcher how this psychological thriller has been mostly forgotten over time. With a star-studded cast and a horror movie staple, the creepy child, one would think Joshua would have made more of a dent. While Joshua himself is certainly a formidable antagonist, what the movie does best is portray the psychic damage of living with such a malignant evil.

