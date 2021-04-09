For the 20th anniversary of Josie and the Pussycats, Universal has released a reunion video with the three lead actors from the live-action adaptation - Rosario Dawson, Tara Reid, and Rachael Leigh Cook - to talk about their iconic film. For fans who were around when the original movie was released in theaters, it may feel mind-blowing to know the cult classic is just one year short of legal drinking age. But in many ways, the 2001 release was actually far ahead of its time, which the actors talk about in the 9-minute reunion video.

At one point in the conversation, Cook waxed nostalgic about how the movie was a very feminist-first film about "women supporting women." Tara Reid jumped in to echo the same sentiment, proudly adding that "we started this." Dawson also described in detail why the movie was such a success for women and feminism in general: "There was scene after scene after scene that was not about how men were in our lives...it was about us and our dreams and our passions and our talents - and seeing these men being super supportive of these women and wanting to see them shine...there are so many levels in it that are just really profound looking back on it now through the lens of now."

Reid also talked about how learning to play their own instruments for the movie and pretending to be in a band made her feel "like a rockstar". Dawson and Cook also talked about how the latter decided to buzz all her hair off in order to make it easier to put on her wig for the movie, with Dawson adding that her bald head looked "rockin.'"

At the end of the video, the actors gushed about still being good friends two decades after filming the movie together. They then thanked their fans for making the movie such a success that they were able to get together and do a reunion video. Finally, they bid each other a tearful goodbye and signed off with an iconic line from the movie: "always try to go to the bathroom before you leave the house - even if you don't have to!"

If you're feeling nostalgic enough to go back and watch this 2001 cult classic, you can watch Josie and the Pussycats for free on Hulu premium, HBO Max, or Amazon Prime Video Premium. Check out the Josie and the Pussycats reunion video below.

