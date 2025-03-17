Journey to the West has been adapted multiple times since it was first published in the 16th century, but this story holds relevance to this day as it was announced that it will receive a film trilogy. Variety reported that this upcoming adaptation aims to "introduce and expand Eastern mythology to global audiences" as the story continues to gain traction in entertainment.

It was reported that each film would focus deeply on and explore the iconic characters from the classic Chinese text: Bajie, Monkey King, and Nezha. Mounting this film is Stars Collective, known for producing and financing many films, such as Crazy Rich Asians and The Monkey. Its founder, Peter Luo, commented on this latest ambitious project, stating that it wants to revolutionize Eastern Mythology on the world stage and bring authentic Chinese mythology to the world stage. Luo said:

“Our ‘Journey to the West’ trilogy represents a new chapter in global storytelling. We’re not just adapting a classic tale, we’re revolutionizing how Eastern mythology can be presented on the world stage. Our mission is to create a cinematic experience that bridges cultures and generations, combining timeless storytelling with cutting-edge technology. This project marks a significant milestone in bringing authentic Chinese mythology to global audiences in ways they’ve never experienced before.”

This isn't the first time Journey to the West has been adapted for Western media. One of this Chinese tale's most recent and popular adaptations was in the video game Black Myth: Wukong. The game was released in August 2024 and has sold over 28 million copies since launch, generating over $1 billion on Steam alone, according to GameRant. It was also nominated for Game of the Year at the 2024 Game Awards. Other notable pieces of Western media that took inspiration or were loosely based on this Chinese tale include LEGO Monkie Kid, American-Born Chinese, and The Forbidden Kingdom, just to name a few.

Chinese Media Is Making Strides in 2025

Chinese media has received a strong start in 2025, as five films currently dominate the top 10 spots for highest-grossing films of the year. The Chinese animated feature Ne Zha 2, released on January 29, 2025, has generated over $2 billion at the global box office alone. Following that movie is a Chinese mystery buddy film, Detective Chinatown 1900, which earned over $487 million worldwide, just above Captain America: Brave New World. Other titles that are in the top 10 are Creation of the Gods II: Demon Force, Boonie Bears: Future Rebon, and Legends of the Condor Heroes: The Gallants.

The Journey to the West trilogy has yet to schedule a release date. However, it was reported that a script is currently in development and will enter production sometime in 2026.