The Big Picture Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth's son choked on ham, leading to a terrifying hospital trip.

Joy-Anna handed Gunner to her EMT father, Austin, as he struggled to breathe.

Gunner is now doing well after the scare, with an X-ray and hospital visit ensuring his safety.

This just in — 19 Kids and Counting alum and a member of the ever-expanding Duggar family, Joy-Anna Duggar, and Austin Forsyth, her husband, recently shared a terrifying moment when their 13-month-old son, Gunner, had to be rushed to the hospital. The incident was revealed in a Friday, June 14 video on the couple's YouTube channel, where the former reality star shared the details of the scare that left her "pretty shaken up for a while." So what basically happened was — the family was away at a youth camp, and Joy-Anna was feeding Gunner a piece of ham from her plate when he suddenly started choking. The reality TV star explained the whole story in the following words:

"I was just feeding him a little bit off my plate, and I had a piece of ham, like Thanksgiving ham, and I was letting him chew on it and take a bite off of it, and he bit off more than he could chew and immediately started choking."

Amid the chaos, Joy-Anna handed Gunner over to father, Austin, who is an EMT. "I started crying 'cause I'm just like Lord, please protect him, like all of those what-ifs come to your mind right away," she said. Despite their efforts, Gunner vomited several times but did not expel the piece of ham and was struggling to breathe.

Realizing the severity of the situation, the family decided to drive to the hospital right away, with Gunner even stopping breathing a couple of times during the journey. "I was just crying out to God like, please save him, and I've never been to a point where, like, I thought I was going to lose one of my kids," Joy-Anna recounted. At this point, the mother’s sentiments had her almost crippled which she expressed in the following words:

"It was just that thought of he is going to die came to my mind, and it just like was terrifying."

19 Kids and Counting A reality show that follows the Duggar family, showcasing the experiences of parents Jim Bob and Michelle and their 19 children. The series documents their everyday life, from managing household chores and homeschooling to celebrating milestones and navigating the complexities of a large family. Viewers are given an intimate look at their close-knit family relationships and the principles that guide their lives, emphasizing their commitment to faith and family values. Release Date September 29, 2008 Cast Jim Bob Duggar , Michelle Duggar , Jill Dillard , Josh Duggar , Jinger Vuolo Main Genre Reality-TV Seasons 15

The Frightening Ordeal Dimmed Down

Thankfully, Gunner eventually began to breathe more easily and fell asleep, and after arriving at the hospital, doctors conducted tests, including an X-ray, which came back clear too. Joy-Anna expressed her relief and gratitude, saying, "I was just so thankful that God protected him, and we made it to the hospital, and that whatever was in his throat wasn't bothering him anymore."

Joy-Anna and Austin are also parents to Gideon who is six years old, and Evelyn who is three years old. While the recent scare was traumatic for the family, Gunner is now doing well! The incident occurred just one month after the couple celebrated Gunner’s first birthday on May 19, 2024.

While Joy-Anna Duggar doesn’t currently hold any plans to return to reality TV, she actively shares updates about herself, her marriage with Austin Forsyth, and her family on her YouTube channel “Follow the Forsyths” and social media platforms. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates!

