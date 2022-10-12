A sequel to 1993's The Joy Luck Club is in the works. Original screenwriters Amy Tan and Ron Bass are developing the belated follow-up, almost thirty years after the seminal Asian-American film hit screens.

Deadline reports that the leads from the 1993 original are in talks to reprise their roles. The Joy Luck Club centered around the titular club, formed by four Chinese immigrant women living in San Francisco, played by Tsai Chin (You Only Live Twice, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings), Kieu Chinh (Gleaming the Cube, City of Angels), Lisa Lu (The Last Emperor, Crazy Rich Asians), and France Nuyen (South Pacific, St. Elsewhere), and their complicated relationships with their own pasts and their Chinese-American daughters, played by Rosalind Chao (Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Mulan), Lauren Tom (Friends, Futurama), Tamlyn Tomita (The Good Doctor, Cobra Kai), and Ming-Na Wen (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., The Book of Boba Fett). The sequel will follow the two groups, who have now become grandmothers and mothers, respectively."Now more than ever it is important to share authentic stories about the Asian-American experience, and we believe this film will speak to wide audiences with its narrative rooted in humanity and connection," Says producer Ashok Amritraj.

Based on the 1989 bestselling novel by Tan and was directed by celebrated director Wayne Wang. The Oliver Stone-produced The Joy Luck Club was a success with critics and at the box office upon its release in 1993, making nearly 33 million dollars on a ten-million-dollar budget. It also paved the way for subsequent films on the Asian-American experience. In 2020, it was selected for preservation by the Library of Congress' National Film Registry.

Image via Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

RELATED: 'Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai' Reveals First Look at Ming-Na Wen and BD Wong's Characters

The Joy Luck Club was Tan's first novel; she has since published five others, the most recent of which, The Valley of Amazement, was released in 2013. She also published her memoirs, Where the Past Begins: A Writer's Memoir, in 2017. Prolific screenwriter, Bass, won an Oscar in 1988 for Rain Man; his other projects include Dangerous Minds, My Best Friend's Wedding, and Snow Falling on Cedars. He recently penned this year's Dakota Johnson-starring adaptation of Jane Austen's Persuasion for Netflix.

The film will be produced by Ashok Amritraj and Priya Amritraj for Hyde Park Entertainment, alongside Tan, Bass and Jeff Kleeman (The Change-Up, The Judge, Vacation). Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.