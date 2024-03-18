The Big Picture Netflix film Joy depicts the triumphant true story of the pioneers behind the world's first test-tube baby.

The movie delves into the perseverance and scientific breakthroughs of a trio overcoming challenges in the field of IVF.

Joy follows the journey of the scientists, including nurse and embryologist Jean Purdy, in making medical history.

IVF has been a godsend to couples struggling to conceive, but many people never think about where it began. A new teaser trailer for an upcoming Netflix film called Joy traces the early days of IVF as a trio of Britons set out to do something unheard of. The film stars Bill Nighy as Patrick Steptoe, James Norton as Robert Edwards and Thomasin McKenzie as Jean Purdy. Jean—a young nurse and embryologist—joins scientists Patrick and Robert as they try to unravel a long-hidden mystery surrounding infertility.

The film's official logline reads: Joy tells the remarkable true story behind the ground-breaking birth of Louise Joy Brown in 1978, the world’s first ‘test-tube- baby,’ and the tireless 10-year journey to make it possible. Told through the perspective of Jean Purdy, a young nurse and embryologist, who joined forces with scientist Robert Edwards and surgeon Patrick Steptoe to unlock the puzzle of infertility by pioneering in vitro fertilization (IVF). The film celebrates the power of perseverance and the wonders of science as it follows this maverick trio of visionaries who overcame tremendous odds and opposition to realize their dream, and in doing so allowed millions of people to dream with them.

The trailer opens with Jean recruiting the two scientists and makes it clear that what she's proposed would not work without them. The scientists are on board as Patrick reiterates the work's importance. New medical procedures are usually met with skepticism, especially when they deal with a topic as sensitive as reproduction, and if that's true today, the reality in the late 1900s was much more stark. The trailer promises ups and downs for the trio. The procedure is bound to raise eyebrows, especially with the press who way lay the pioneers seeking a story. The trailer ends on a positive note as they hold little Louise Joy Brown in their hands with huge smiles plastered on their faces.

Who Is Behind 'Joy'?

The amazing story comes from Jack Thorne and Rachel Mason, a real-life couple who did seven rounds of IVF. They wrote the screenplay, which Ben Taylor directed. Thorne teased the story and what the characters would go through, saying:

“It’s set between 1968 to 1978 and it’s a story of three people who worked together despite the whole world being against them to try and bring up the story of infertility. And we tell the story of the three of them. There’s Robert Edwards, who’s a scientist, Jean Purdy who works with him and who has never been given the credit for this that she deserves and hopefully, this film resets that slightly. And Patrick Steptoe, who’s the surgeon and they don’t get any support from the Medical Research Council. They get abused in the press, they get abused by other people and they fight on, and it eventually results in the birth of Louise Joy Brown.”

There is no release date set for the film yet. Watch the teaser above.