Netflix invites you to witness the birth of a groundbreaking advancement in fertility in a brand-new trailer for Joy, which is a new 2024 film that is not to be confused with the 2015 Jennifer Lawrence-starring dramedy of the same name. It's also not to be confused with the 2019 Austrian film of the same name that is also available on Netflix. If we had a nickel for every movie titled Joy, we'd have three nickels, which isn't a lot, but it's weird that it happened thrice.

Anyway, 2024's Joy is a brand-new biopic from Netflix that tells the story of three very important individuals — embryologist Jean Purdy (Thomasin McKenzie), physiologist Robert Edwards (James Norton), and obstetrician Patrick Steptoe (Bill Nighy), who, somewhat ironically, is not the Science Guy. Purdy, Edwards, and Steptoe are widely considered to be true pioneers in the fertility field. Over the course of a decade, the trio of pioneers practically invented in vitro fertilization as we know it today, despite ongoing pressure and stigma surrounding the practice.

Joy is directed by Ben Taylor, who has worked with Netflix frequently before with a dozen episodes of Sex Education. The film also boasts a star-studded cast, with the lead stars including Jojo Rabbit star Thomasin McKenzie, Little Women star James Norton, and Love Actually star Bill Nighy. The film also stars Joanna Scanlan (Note on a Scandal), Charlie Murphy (Peaky Blinders), Tanya Moodie (Empire of Light), Ella Bruccoleri (The Strangers: Chapter 1), and Rish Shah (Ms. Marvel).

When Is 'Joy' Coming Out?

The release of Joy is only a few months away, as the film will be released exclusively on Netflix on November 22, which is right smack-dab in the middle of awards season. That being said, Netflix hasn't yet announced if the film will be released in theaters, which would then make the film eligible for Academy Awards consideration. In addition to Joy, the whole month of November is going to be jam-packed with a star-studded line-up of anticipated movies and shows. This includes the early Oscar hopeful Emilia Perez, the returning fourth season of Outer Banks, the critically acclaimed August Wilson adaptation of The Piano Lesson, the second third of Cobra Kai's final season, and the second concluding chapter of the long-awaited Arcane.

The incredible true story of Joy will unfold when the film officially debuts on Friday, November 22, 2024.

