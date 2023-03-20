Cineplex has just released a new green band trailer for their upcoming film Joy Ride, which is set to be released in theaters on July 7, 2023. The new green band trailer comes two days after the red band trailer release, which gave a raucous look into the film. Cineplex released the new trailer on Twitter along with a quote from the film that reads, "If you do not know where you come from, how do you know who you are?" The idea of self-discovery is the central theme of the upcoming film, which tells the story of four unlikely friends' journey across Asia. As Collider previously reported, Cineplex released a red band trailer for the film, which gave a much more raunchy look into the new film.

Starring Oscar nominee Stephanie Hsu along with Sabrina Wu, Joy Ride follows Audrey (Ashley Park) on a trip to Asia that has gone sideways. To help her, Audrey calls upon her childhood best friend Lolo, played by Sherry Cola, Kat (Hsu) her college bestie turned Chinese soap opera star, and Lolo's cousin Deadeye, played by Wu. The movie will follow their shared journey of friendship and bonding that may or may not include a creative interpretation of some Cardi B music.

The film made its debut recently at SXSW, and the film's director Adele Lim called the film a "...wild romp with so much heart – it’s the perfect match for the energy and crowd that makes South by Southwest so special." And soon general audiences will be able to get to watch the highly anticipated new comedy as it hits theaters this summer.

What is Joy Ride About?

The new trailer gives us a glimpse into the fun in-store, focusing on the core relationship between Audrey and Lolo, two childhood friends who grow up protecting and defending each other from the attacks of bullies in the schoolyard. The trailer shows their contrasting senses of self and identity going into their trip abroad when they go on a journey to find Audrey's birth mother. But things soon unravel for them as more friends and more complications are added to the mix, showing just how complicated international travel can be (don't trust strangers on a train, for one).

The film was written by Cherry Chevapravatdumrong and Teresa Hsiao. Chevapravatdumrong is an executive producer on the long-running Fox show Family Guy and currently serves as the only female writer on the show. Seth Rogen serves as producer on the film, a role that he has taken on more frequently in recent years. He recently sat down with Collider to discuss his work producing the hit Prime Video series The Boys. Also producing the film is his producing partner Evan Goldberg, along with James Weaver, Josh Fagen, Cherry Chevapravatdumrong, Teresa Hsiao, and Adele Lim.

Joy Ride will be released to theaters on July 7, 2023. Until then you can watch the new green band trailer below.