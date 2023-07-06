Prepare for a wild and uproarious ride in the hilarious film Joy Ride, brought to you by the producers of Neighbors and the co-screenwriter of the blockbuster hit Crazy Rich Asians.

When Audrey's business trip to Asia takes an unexpected turn, she recruits her irreverent childhood best friend Lolo, who is a delightful hot mess. Joined by Kat, Audrey's Chinese soap star college friend, and Deadeye, Lolo's eccentric cousin, the quartet embarks on a journey of bonding, friendship, and unforgettable experiences.

Directed by Adele Lim, this unapologetically explicit tale of identity and self-discovery takes you on an unforgettable international adventure. Through wild debauchery and unexpected encounters, their epic adventure unveils the universal truth of embracing and loving oneself. Get ready to laugh, be moved, and discover the true meaning of knowing and accepting who you are in Joy Ride.

The movie releases in theaters on July 7, 2023. Check out who's playing who in Joy Ride.

Joy Ride (2023) Release Date 2023-07-07 Director Adele Lim Cast Stephanie Hsu, Ashley Park, Alexander Hodge, David Denman Runtime 92 minutes Main Genre Comedy Genres Comedy

Ashley Park as Audrey Sullivan

Ashley Park takes on the role of Audrey Sullivan, the central character who becomes the driving force behind the transformative journey to China. Having been adopted as a child by a loving white couple in Washington, Audrey, an aspiring lawyer, embarks on this road trip not only for professional purposes but also with a burning desire to reconnect with her birth mother and explore her cultural heritage. This pursuit turns out to be an exhilarating and unforgettable adventure, taking Audrey on one hell of a road trip.

Park gained international recognition for her role as Mindy Chen in the popular Netflix comedy series Emily in Paris and made a lasting impression as Gretchen Wieners in the Tony Award-nominated musical Mean Girls in 2018. Park's incredible talent has earned her numerous accolades, including prestigious nominations for both a Tony Award and a Grammy Award. She's most recently appeared in Netflix’s Beef and is also set to star in Season 3 of Only Murders in the Building.

Sherry Cola as Lolo

Sherry Cola takes on the role of Lolo, Audrey's cherished childhood best friend. Their unbreakable bond dates back to a fateful meeting at a neighborhood playground, where Lolo fearlessly defended Audrey against racist comments from another kid. Since that moment, the two have been inseparable. Growing up in a more traditional Chinese household, Lolo has a deeper connection with her heritage compared to Audrey. With her bold and self-assured personality, Lolo continually challenges Audrey to step outside her comfort zone, encouraging her to embrace new experiences. As the dynamic duo navigates their journey, Lolo's unwavering support and fearless demeanor prove instrumental in Audrey's personal growth.

Cola made a name for herself with her portrayal of Alice Kwan in the popular television series Good Trouble on Freeform. Cola's star continues to rise as she takes on a prominent role in the upcoming comedy-drama film Shortcomings, directed by Randall Park. Shortcomings is scheduled to premiere on August 4, 2023.

Stephanie Hsu as Kat

Stephanie Hsu brilliantly brings the character of Kat to life, one of Audrey's closest companions. Having been roommates during their college years, Kat has since soared to fame as a successful television star. From the glimpses offered in the trailer, it becomes evident that Kat is unapologetically confident in her celebrity status, yet far from being a pampered and entitled individual. She's more than willing to dive headfirst into the most unimaginable situations, unafraid to roll up her sleeves and confront the nastiest of situations.

Hsu has left an indelible mark on both television and film. Her recurring roles in the hit shows The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens have showcased her exceptional talent. However, it was her Oscar-nominated performance in the film Everything Everywhere All at Once that truly propelled her career to new heights. Hsu reunites with her fellow EEAAO cast mates in Disney+'s American-Born Chinese.

Sabrina Wu as Deadeye

Sabrina Wu plays Deadeye, the eccentric cousin of Lolo who joins the journey. Despite Deadeye's perpetually vacant gaze, this enigmatic relative harbors a treasure trove of surprises and unexpected tricks. Wu's prowess as a writer was evident through their role as a staff writer for the Disney+ series Doogie Kameāloha, M.D. Their talent and dedication have not gone unnoticed, as they were honored as a 2022 Just for Laughs New Face of Comedy, solidifying their status as a rising star in the industry.

Supporting Characters

Ronny Chieng plays Chao, who encourages Audrey to delve into her origins and learn about her heritage. Chieng holds the position of senior correspondent on Comedy Central's acclaimed program, The Daily Show, and his comedy special Speakeasy. Renowned for his quick wit and sharp comedic delivery, he made his memorable acting debut in the 2018 hit movie Crazy Rich Asians, portraying the character of Eddie Cheng, an audacious banker. Adding to his growing list of film credits, Chieng has also appeared in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and M3GAN.

Joe Sullivan, Audrey's adoptive father, is played by David Denman, known for his role in The Office and his notable performances in Brightburn and Mare of Easttown. Annie Mumolo takes on the role of Mary Sullivan, Joe's wife, and Audrey's adoptive mother. Mumolo gained recognition for her roles in acclaimed comedies such as Bridesmaids and Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar.

Among the ensemble of characters in Joy Ride, there's Todd, brought to life by Alexander Hodge, celebrated for his performances as Andrew Tan in the HBO series Insecure and Philky in the CW series Black Lightning. Desmond Chiam takes on the role of Clarence, adding his talent to the mix. Chiam is widely recognized for his recurring portrayal of Dovich in the Marvel series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Lori Tan Chinn makes an appearance in Joy Ride as Nai Nai, Lolo's grandmother. Chinn shines as the titular character's grandmother in Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens, and she also appears as Mei Chang in Orange is the New Black. Meanwhile, Chris Pang plays Kenny, Audrey's love interest in Joy Ride, drawing on his well-known performance as Colin Khoo in the hit film Crazy Rich Asians.