The battle for greater Asian representation in modern Hollywood has been long fought, with only recent years finally starting to show the tide potentially turning. In 2018, Jon M. Chu's Crazy Rich Asians was released to great critical acclaim, which was quickly followed by the famous 2020 Best Picture win for Bong Joon-Ho's Parasite, at the Academy Awards, making it the first-ever foreign language film to win the star prize. In 2021 Marvel Studios released their first Asian-led superhero film with Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, which was a massive box office success in the Pandemic era. More recently than all of these, was the incredibly dominant display by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert's Everything Everywhere All at Once at the 2023 Academy Awards, with the film winning a total of seven awards. This sudden rise in representation has been a long time coming, and many expect the trend to grow increasingly over the following years. The talent of Asian-American actors has long been overlooked by Hollywood, and now stars like Michelle Yeoh are getting their plaudits.

As well as this, new stars are getting the chance to shine, with the next generation of Asian-American talent able to see themselves represented at the highest level. One of these new stars is Stephanie Hsu, whose powerfully captivating portrayal of Jobu Tupaki/Joy in Everything Everywhere All at Once landed her a nod for Best Supporting Actress at the 95th Academy Awards. She didn't win, with the award instead going to her co-star Jamie Lee Curtis, but nevertheless, the eyes of the film world were on her and were looking for what she would do next. So, all new fans of the actress are rightfully on the edge of their seats in anticipation of the upcoming comedy movie Joy Ride which will star Hsu. With that in mind, and with the trailer having recently dropped, here is everything we know about Joy Ride... so far.

Related:'Joy Ride' Takes Stephanie Hsu to SXSW for the Second Year in a Row

Is Joy Ride in Theaters?

For many modern comedies, the route to the screen seems to be via major streaming platforms like Netflix. However, Joy Ride is taking a more conventional route, with the film airing exclusively in theaters. However, this doesn't mean it won't end up on a major streaming platform, and on DVD after the run in theaters has been completed.

When Is Joy Ride Being Released?

Image via Lionsgate

With whispers of the film being shared back in mid-2021, the wait for Joy Ride thankfully hasn't been too long. In February 2023, Lionsgate unveiled the movie's title, and, ever since, the wait was on for the confirmed release date. Finally, it was announced that Joy Ride will be exclusively in theaters, in the US, on July 7, 2023. Fans of the film living in the UK will be able to see it slightly earlier on June 23, 2023, so, if any would like to see the film as early as possible, a trip across the pond may be in order. For any few who were lucky enough, the film did premiere at SXSW on March 17, 2023.

Is There a Trailer for Joy Ride?

As mentioned previously, there is a red-band trailer for Joy Ride, and it can be watched below. Just be warned, this trailer is NSFW.

The trailer oozes the brands of comedy synonymous with producers Cherry Chevapravatdumrong (Family Guy) and Seth Rogen (Superbad), with the jokes in the trailer feeling both edgy and appropriate for the style. Writers Chevapravatdumrong, Teresa Hsiao (American Dad!), and Adele Lim (Raya and the Last Dragon) seem to be having enormous fun with the script, something the actors would have enjoyed, with that enjoyment passed onto us viewers. This is no surprise, with Adele Lim also the writer of Crazy Rich Asians which stands as somewhat of a spiritual predecessor to this movie. Lim is also the director of the film, with this marking her debut in the role and, with what we have seen so far from this trailer, it seems to be a successful first outing for her. Seemingly a lot of unadulterated fun, the trailer begs fans of the previous work of the cast or crew to pre-order their tickets as soon as possible.

Related:'EEAAO' Actually Wasn't Stephanie Hsu & the Daniels' First Team-Up - This Was

What Is Joy Ride About?

With a comedy of this style, the plot can often be overlooked for the hilarious set pieces or various quotable moments. However, the plot is the backbone of any great movie, and some of comedy's best modern showings rely heavily on their narrative. So, with that in mind, here is the official plot synopsis of Joy Ride:

"The hilarious and unapologetically explicit story of identity and self-discovery centers on four unlikely friends who embark on a once-in-a-lifetime international adventure. When Audrey’s business trip to Asia goes sideways, she enlists the aid of Lolo, her irreverent, childhood best friend who also happens to be a hot mess; Kat, her college friend turned Chinese soap star; and Deadeye, Lolo’s eccentric cousin. Their no-holds-barred, epic experience becomes a journey of bonding, friendship, belonging, and wild debauchery that reveals the universal truth of what it means to know and love who you are.”

The plot screams quintessential comedy gold, with the potential madness these characters could end up in enough to make anyone excited about its release. The film will still likely deal with deeper themes, with "identity" and "self-discovery" already hinted at in the synopsis above.

Who Is in Joy Ride?

Image via Lionsgate

For any comedy, the ensemble cast is a make or break for the success of the film. With just how popular the current crop of Asian-American talent is, it will be integral that the casting team of Joy Ride has made the right decisions. Luckily, their selections look perfect, with the likes of the aforementioned Stephanie Hsu playing Kat, Ashley Park (Emily in Paris) playing Audrey, Sherry Cola (Good Trouble) playing Lolo, Debbie Fan (Magnum P.I.) playing Jenny, Desmond Chiam (With Love) playing Clarence, Alexander Hodge (Insecure) as Todd, and David Denman (The Office) and Annie Mumolo (Barb & Star Go to Vista Del Mar) as Audrey's adoptive parents. Ronny Chieng (M3GAN), Lori Tan Chinn (Orange is the New Black), and Chris Pang (Crazy Rich Asians) will also star in the film in undisclosed roles. Of course, there are many other fantastic actors in this movie, but just this list alone, considered alongside the plot synopsis, crew, and trailer, makes Joy Ride one of 2023's most unmissable comedies.