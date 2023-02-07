Adele Lim’s feature directorial debut Joy Ride will make its world premiere at SXSW Film Festival, Deadline has reported. The feature hailing from the writer of Crazy Rich Asians and Raya and the Last Dragon is billed as “an unapologetically explicit story of identity and self-discovery.”

The feature stars Ashley Park as Audrey, Sherry Cola as Lolo, Oscar nominee Stephanie Hsu as Kat, Sabrina Wu as Deadeye, Desmond Chiam as Clarence along with Alexander Hodge and Chris Pang. The ensemble casts assure fans of some great comedic performances — just the thing you need on a joy ride! The feature also marks Hsu’s return to SXSW second year in a row, as her Oscar-nominated feature Everything Everywhere All At Once premiered at SXSW last year and since has taken on a life of its own, with wide appreciation from both fans and critics globally.

The movie follows four friends who embark on an international adventure as Audrey’s business trip to Asia goes sideways, and she enlists the aid of her three friends: Lolo, her irreverent, childhood best friend who also happens to be a hot mess, Kat, her college friend-turned-Chinese soap star, and Deadeye, Lolo’s eccentric cousin. Their once-in-a-lifetime epic experience becomes a journey of bonding, friendship, belonging, and wild debauchery that “reveals the universal truth of what it means to know and love who you are.”

Image via Prime Video

“Joy Ride is a wild romp with so much heart – it’s the perfect match for the energy and crowd that makes South by Southwest so special,” Lim said of the world premiere. Joy Ride is written by Cherry Chevapravatdumrong and Teresa Hsiao from a story they wrote with Lim. The trio also produced the feature alongside Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, and Josh Fagen. “I can’t wait for the SXSW audience to get to see Joy Ride,” Rogen said, sharing his excitement. “It’s hilarious and original, and it’s always thrilling to get to go back to Austin with a great comedy. It’s the only festival to really put comedy films in as prominent a position as other genres and I’m grateful for that.” Claudette Godfrey, VP of Film and TV at SXSW, said the film is an “absolute blast, with plenty of side-splitting laughter and a genuine warmth at its core. We fell in love with its rowdy rollercoaster of friendship and self-discovery, and know our audience will too.”

Joy Ride will make its world premiere at SXSW on Friday, March 17 at 9 pm at the Paramount Theatre in Austin, TX, and will premiere in theaters on June 23.