Standup comedians Bobcat Goldthwait and Dana Gould have been longtime "frenemies" for decades now (35 years, to be precise), and now they're documenting their latest road trip adventure in the upcoming film Joy Ride. Collider can exclusively reveal the trailer for the documentary that follows Goldthwait and Gould as they travel U.S. highways, reflect on their respective careers, and possibly rethink their entire friendship. Joy Ride will be released in theaters and on-demand on October 29.

The trailer — and the documentary, by extension — appears to start with the two comedians hilariously rehashing the events of their 2019 car accident, which made headlines at the time. Thankfully, both Gould and Goldthwait only suffered minor injuries, and the experience clearly hasn't kept them from getting back in a car together — or driving in all types of weather, as the Joy Ride trailer reveals. Footage from their shared stand-up routines interspersed with their road-trip talks makes this a documentary that long-time fans won't want to miss.

Goldthwait is an actor, director, and screenwriter best known for his stand-up, as well as playing the role of Zed McGlunk in the Police Academy movies. He has directed such films as Shakes the Clown, God Bless America, and Willow Creek, and has also done extensive voice acting for series like Bob's Burgers and movies like 1997's Hercules. Gould, meanwhile, is an actor, writer, and voice artist who wrote for The Simpsons for seven years and served as executive producer for four seasons. He's also guested on episodes of Seinfeld, Family Guy, Parks and Recreation, and Creepshow.

Joy Ride is directed by Kevin Vargas and will release in theaters and on-demand on October 29. Check out the exclusive trailer and poster below:

Here's the official synopsis for Joy Ride:

Frenemies and veteran comedians Dana Gould and Bobcat Goldthwait, having learned very little from their near-fatal car accident, get back on the road and journey throughout the American South. The documentary captures the duo as they carefully navigate highways and their decades-old contentious friendship; reflecting upon their careers and relationship with comedy. Buckle up.

