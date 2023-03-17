After watching the very first scene in the Red Band trailer for the upcoming comedy Joy Ride, chances are you’ll start thinking that July can’t come soon enough. The story centers around a group of best friends who decide to go on a trip to China in order to learn more about the culture and find one of the girls’ long-lost mother. However, nothing goes according to plan, and they end up going in an adventure filled with parties, drugs, and K-pop stars.

The opening scene sets the tone for the whole trailer and reveals a tiny Chinese girl uttering the F-word to a racist kid. This makes it clear that the story will be a no-BS kind of adventure that focuses on the found family tropes, and has no time to school audiences on why they shouldn’t be dicks to immigrants and descendants. That said, it’s wheels up to China for a comedy that certainly will look a lot different that the ones we’re used to seeing.

Joy Ride Will Bring Around Some Unapologetic Fun

The Red Band trailer earns its status by revealing that a good part of the girls’ adventure will be a cocaine-induced craze, as well as an inadvertent mule story in which they are forced to hide drugs everywhere to escape the Chinese police. And if you know what a "mule" is, you know where those drugs are going. If the trailer is any indication, Joy Ride will turn unapologetic up to eleven and deliver a Girls Trip and Booksmart on steroids — which makes us all the more eager to check it out.

Image via Lionsgate

RELATED: 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' & 'The Boys' Lead 2023 Critics Choice Super Awards Winners

Who Is in The Cast of Joy Ride?

Joy Ride features Everything Everywhere All At Once star Stephanie Hsu, as well as Ashley Park (Emily in Paris), Sherry Cola (Good Trouble), and Sabrina Wu, who makes the transition from Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. staff writer to actor. The cast also features Ronny Chieng (Crazy Rich Asians), Lori Tan Chinn (Awkwafina is Nora From Queens), David Denman (Greenland), Annie Mumolo (Barb & Star Go to Vista Del Mar), Desmond Chiam (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier), Alexander Hodge (Insecure), and Chris Pang (Crazy Rich Asians).

The comedy is directed by Adele Lim, who makes her feature film directing debut after penning the scripts of high-profile titles like Academy Awards-nominated Crazy Rich Asians and Raya and the Last Dragon. The screenplay is co-written by Cherry Chevapravatdumrong (Family Guy) and Teresa Hsiao (Awkwafina is Nora From Queens).

Joy Ride premieres in theaters on July 7. You can watch the red band trailer below:

Check out the official synopsis here: