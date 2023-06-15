Buckle up - the gang of Joy Ride is here to take you on a wild adventure in a brand-new trailer for the upcoming comedy. Pulling out all the stops and not letting its “red band” rating go to waste, the latest look at the road trip flick shows audiences the wild side of what to expect from director Adele Lim’s (Crazy Rich Asians, Raya and the Last Dragon) feature-length debut. With a leading lineup of stars including Academy Award nominee Stephanie Hsu (Everything Everywhere All at Once), Ashley Park (Emily in Paris), Sherry Cola (Good Trouble), and Sabrina Wu, the teaser kicks things into high gear as the ragtag group of friends jet to the other side of the globe.

Crashing their pal Audrey’s (Park) work trip and making it their own, Kat (Hsu), Lolo (Cola), and Deadeye (Wu) pack their bags and fly across the world, ready for whatever life has in store for them. Along the way, they’ll come across every situation under the sun as they get a better grip on who they are in a debaucherous coming-of-age story packed with outrageous moments, drugs, choreographed dance scenes, and The Lord of the Rings references.

Along with the leading lineup, the film boasts an ensemble featuring the talents of Ronny Chieng (M3GAN), Chris Pang (Crazy Rich Asians), Debbie Fan (Magnum P.I.), Alexander Hodge (Insecure), David Denman (The Office), Desmond Chiam (With Love), Annie Mumolo (Barb & Star Go to Vista Del Mar), Lori Tan Chinn (Orange is the New Black), and Meredith Hagner (Search Party).

Image via Lionsgate

Who’s Behind Joy Ride?

After serving as the writer for both Raya and the Last Dragon and Crazy Rich Asians, Lim decided it was time to take a stab at putting her own directorial spin on a project, bursting into the world of filmmaking with Joy Ride. Lim also co-created the story with Cherry Chevapravatdumrong (Family Guy) and Teresa Hsiao (American Dad!) and, with their powers combined, the trio has penned a movie that looks to not only be filled with laugh-out-loud moments but also with plenty of heart. Chevapravatdumrong also joins as a producer with Seth Rogen (The Boys, Superbad).

While in the past we’ve seen similar group comedies in titles like The Hangover and Bridesmaids, the arrival of Joy Ride is a hopeful sign that more inclusivity is on the way. One of the most powerful tools for sharing different viewpoints, cultures, and worlds is through film and that’s exactly what Lim is nailing with her directorial debut.

Check out the red band trailer for Joy Ride below and catch it in theaters on July 7.