Joy Ride brought four friends together and we, the audience, were left laughing at their antics and crying over what it truly means to be friends all together. Starring Ashley Park, Sherry Cola, Stephanie Hsu, and Sabrina Wu, the movie is raunchy, fun, and the perfect film to watch on your next friend's night. Especially since it is coming out on digital very soon! So get to planning and get all your friends together. Joy Ride will be available on VOD on July 28.

Directed by Adele Lim and written by Teresa Hsiao and Cherry Chevapravatdumrong, Joy Ride is a love letter to friendship, the struggles we go through, and how everyone can also have adventures without being perfect all the time, not just men.

The raunchy comedy is perfect if you want to laugh while also being reminded of the value of friendship. With its release on premium video, you can see the joy that comes with Park, Cola, Hsu, and Wu's performances as four friends. And fair warning, you will fall in love with Wu's performance as Dead Eye in their feature film debut, they're absolutely incredible.

The Joy in Joy Ride

It's easy to look at a movie like Joy Ride and discount it as something like The Hangover but the reality is that Joy Ride has a heart to it that makes it a comedy that really stays with you. It upcoming VOD release is an exciting way to either rewatch the movie or to see it for the first time. Dead Eye would love to know that Joy Ride made the cut for your friends night, especially if you wear your Brownie Tuesday merch to celebrate the fake K-Pop band.

So get your friends together and get ready to watch Joy Ride on July 28 in a way the friends would love. Check out the trailer and full synopsis below: