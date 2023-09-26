The Big Picture Joyland challenges patriarchal norms in Pakistan, exploring themes of self-identity and desire through the character of Haider and his journey of personal liberation.

The film emphasizes the female experience within traditional communities, highlighting the struggles faced by women like Mumtaz, who are forced to conform to societal expectations and sacrifice their autonomy.

Joyland also sheds light on the hardships faced by the trans community in Pakistan, with the character of Biba representing the objectification and violence often experienced by trans individuals, while also embodying strength and defiance.

Sometimes serene, other times treacherous, the ocean functions as a leitmotif of liberation throughout Joyland, serving as a poetic allusion to all the beauty and tragedy contained within the movie and its richly constructed characters. Initially introduced to audiences at the Cannes Film Festival in 2022, where it served as the first ever Pakistani movie to compete in the festival's Un Certain Regard section, Joyland is the fantastic feature debut from 32-year-old filmmaker Saim Sadiq. Simultaneously celebrating the director's birthplace of Lahore and examining the city's predominantly traditional values, Joyland challenges the longstanding patriarchal conventions of Pakistan through a superb exploration of self-identity and desire.

The character most closely followed in Joyland is Haider Rana (Ali Junejo), who lives under his father's cramped roof with his wife, Mumtaz (Rasti Farooq), along with his older brother and his family. In his late twenties, an unemployed Haider receives constant pressure from his father and brother to get a job so that Mumtaz can quit her career and take on the domestic duties that come along with customary womanhood in their culture. Haider eventually gets a gig as a backup dancer for Biba (Alina Khan), a transgender woman with a Bollywood-esque show, and opens up to a part of himself lain dormant his whole life. Slowly falling for Biba, Haider begins to ignore his own family responsibilities to delve into a world of individuality and passion that has been unlocked by Biba's magnetic essence. Oscillating between great individual freedom and the constraints of a rigid society, Joyland delves with astonishing nuance into a tale of personal desire stifled by conventional expectations.

‘Joyland’ Emphasizes the Female Experience Within Traditional Communities

While Haider carries much of the narrative focus in Joyland, Sadiq's screenplay, co-written with Maggie Briggs, is able to delve into the nuanced perspective of many of its characters, particularly through the challenges they face in either following or rejecting the rituals of gender and sexuality within their culture. This multi-faceted approach to the film's subjects allows for a larger image to be painted of Pakistani societal expectations today. Other than Haider's male point of view, the movie spends a great deal of time and care with the female perspective, delving into women who face very different obstacles as they navigate a community where they are still overlooked by patriarchal forces. Despite their varying situations, a throughline exists to connect all the women in Joyland together; they all struggle with the immense expectations put on them to perform the roles of tradition and duty that their society forces upon them.

Mumtaz and Biba's characters offer Joyland's richest and most painful explorations into the female experience in Pakistan. While the film does not get caught up in exposition, it quickly becomes apparent that Mumtaz and Haider have been married for some time, and there is an anxiety forced upon them by those who orbit their life that they have not had children yet. While Haider is unemployed, Mumtaz works as a makeup artist, which brings much joy and independence to her life, choosing to focus on her career instead of settling down. After Haider is hired as Biba's backup dancer, Mumtaz is essentially forced to quit her job by her father-in-law, which Haider passively supports for fear of further frustrating his family. Stripped of the one thing that gave her autonomy, Mumtaz unhappily settles into the role of a stay-at-home wife and grows isolated from her own spirit.

Life only grows bleaker for Mumtaz when she learns that she is pregnant, especially as Haider becomes more entrenched in his secret world with Biba. Everyone gives felicitations to Mumtaz for the coming baby, but Mumtaz is far from content with the situation, oscillating between emotions that must be internalized for the worry of distressing those around her. Mumtaz sinks lower and lower as she loses grip on her own life. While there is so much compassion built up from the audience's perspective as Joyland hurtles towards its emotional finale, Mumtaz feels like the character with whom the viewer can sympathize the most. Her standpoint is almost that of a flower wilting right before our eyes, a woman who must forfeit her liberties to become the wife and mother the world demands her to be. Mumtaz's experience is that of a marginalized woman held down by tradition, a point of view that feels specific to the cultural landscape of Joyland while also opening up to the happenings of women across the globe who are still being held to patriarchal standards.

'Joyland' Shows the Hardship of Being Trans in Pakistan

Biba serves as the feminine contrast to the character of Mumtaz. A trans woman living within the limitations of a conservative society, Biba faces the objectification and fetishization faced by many trans identities in all corners of the globe. Yet, her character has an inherent power and defiance that allows her to face the world, never allowing her to be distracted from becoming the person she wants to be. Haider's first interaction with Biba happens in a hospital, where she is shown walking down a gloomy hallway covered in blood. It is later learned that she was there with one of her trans companions, who was shot and killed by a man right before Biba's eyes.

This violent allusion speaks enormously to the real-life danger experienced by trans communities each day. Biba's work as an exotic dancer imbibes her with another level of subversive strength, giving her a stage to harness her own creative spirit and share it with the world on her own terms. Haider is heavily impacted by Biba's freedom and her commanding presence, which aids him in uncovering his true desires. Following Biba around like a lost puppy dog, Haider is eventually redressed for his own incomprehension of Biba's identity, which, in many ways, is wrapped up in misunderstandings and misogyny. Haider uses Biba as a catalyst to unlock his own desires while at times invalidating her existence as a trans woman, an error he eventually pays for when Biba refuses to put up with it any longer.

‘Joyland’ Confronts the Expectations of Masculinity

Joyland also presents an intriguing insight into the conventional forces placed on men within places like Pakistan. From the movie's first frame, Haider's submissive personality proves to be influential on how he is perceived by the surrounding world, presenting him as a figure that does not subscribe to traditional masculinity and struggles to feel comfortable within it. So much pressure is placed upon Haider to get a job and relieve Mumtaz from any financial burden of being the breadwinner. Yet, he is still forced to hide his gig as a backup dancer for worry of being seen as illegitimate or disreputable. At one moment, Haider says, "Sometimes I feel I have nothing that is my own," pointing to the dissatisfaction he feels towards his own life, even though he holds the ingredients to the normal, comfortable family existence his community tells him he should be happy with. So sheltered by his inner circle, Haider seems to never even realize that part of him is missing until he meets Biba, pointing to the lack of autonomy that he has been given until this point. Ultimately, the tight restrictions of their society create an uneven disparity between Haider and Mumtaz. As Haider figures out who he truly is, Mumtaz loses her sense of self, pointing to the freedoms of movement and discovery that men often have over women.

Graceful and unassumingly powerful, Joyland is an emotionally moving work of filmmaking that is important in the landscape of world cinema due to its honest depictions of the struggles of marginalized figures navigating traditional communities. While the movie is intrinsically connected to its Pakistani setting, Joyland presents a momentous questioning of the patriarchal dominions that still hold control over many parts of the world, making the work one of universality that can speak to many audiences. After wowing film lovers at 2022's Cannes, where it won the Jury Prize in the Un Certain Regard section and took home the prestigious Queer Palm, Joyland took the fall film festival circuit by storm, culminating in making the Oscar shortlist for Best International Feature (a first-time honor for Pakistan) and a win in the same category at the Independent Spirit Awards. Initially slated for a theatrical release in Pakistan last November, Joyland was banned in its home country on "moral grounds" and anti-Islamic sentiments. This banning led to a significant social media movement solidified behind #releasejoyland, which aided the prohibition in being reversed, although the movie still remains banned in the Punjab province.