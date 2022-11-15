The award circuit darling was banned in Pakistan just a week before its planned release on November 18.

Pakistan’s acclaimed festival hit Joyland will receive an Oscar-qualifying run in France after being banned in its home country, Deadline reports. Directed by Saim Sadiq, the film tells the complex love story of a man and a trans woman, and was banned by the historically conservative nation on 'moral grounds'. Joyland deals with themes of patriarchy and gender identity, and counts Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai as an "executive director."

After being selected as Pakistan’s official entry for the Academy Awards, the film was actually cleared by the censor board back in August, but Pakistan’s Ministry of Information and Broadcasting revoked its certification just a week ahead of its planned release on November 18 after pushback from religious hardliners. It will now receive a qualifying run starting November 22 via its French distributor, Condor Films, ahead of a more traditional France release in December.

The Academy’s rules state that a film submitted in the Best International Feature category must receive a seven-day theatrical release in the country of its origin by November 30 to qualify for the Oscars. However, films will also be considered if they complete the mandatory run outside their home country. The Academy’s rule regarding this scenario is as follows:

“In order for films to more easily meet theatrical exhibition requirements, the Academy will allow films to qualify outside the country of origin, provided the film is theatrically exhibited outside of the United States and its territories for at least seven consecutive days in a commercial motion picture theater for paid admission. The International Feature Film Executive Committee will evaluate all matters of rules and eligibility.”

Director Sadiq, who is appealing the ban, released a statement on Instagram declaring the move by the government body to be “unconstitutional”. He wrote:

“We — as a team — are gutted by this development but fully intend to raise our voice against this grave injustice. I am compelled to point out that this sudden U-turn by the Pakistan Ministry of Information and Broadcasting is absolutely unconstitutional and illegal.”

Joyland premiered at this year’s Cannes Film Festival — the first Pakistani film to ever do so — and won the prestigious Jury Prize and the Queer Palm. It also screened at the Toronto International Film Festival and the Busan International Film Festival in a year that has been particularly special for Pakistani cinema. While Joyland has been receiving acclaim on the festival circuit, the big-budget historical epic The Legend of Maula Jatt has been breaking box office records.

Joyland stars Ali Junejo, Rasti Farooq, Alina Khan, Sarwat Gilani, Sohail Sameer, Salman Peerzada, and Sania Saeed. You can watch a trailer for the film here, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.