Joy Ride, directed by Adele Kim, joins the ranks of thrilling and wild friends' trip movies The Hangover and Girl's Trip. In the movie, friends, Lolo (Sherry Cola), Audrey (Ashley Park), and Deadeye (Sabrina Wu), travel to China for Audrey's business trip. Along the way, they meet up with Aubrey's old friend, Kat (Stephanie Hsu), and go on an adventure looking for Kat's birth mother. Joy Ride writers Cherry Chevapravatdumrong and Teresa Hsiao's quirky and raunchy sense of humor shines throughout this comedy.

As with all crazy friend adventures, fans will always cheer for the besties and their antics. This is definitely the case with Joy Ride, which has restored our faith in summertime R-rated comedies. However, there are a few characters whose personalities or actions act as an "obstacle" in the friends' journey.

10 Jess

Jess (Meredith Hagner) is a drug dealer that Lolo, Audrey, Deadeye, and Kat meet on a train. Audrey is excited to meet another American tourist. At first, Jess seems friendly, but then she becomes quite aggressive.

Jess isn't someone who you would want to share a train car with. At first, she says that they have to work together to hide the drugs. After they hide and consume the drugs, she tries to get the police to arrest them. Lolo, Audrey, Deadeye, and Kat are kicked off the train because of her actions.

9 Kenny

Kenny (Chris Pang) is one of Aubrey's love interests. He is a professional basketball player and is on the same team as Todd. Kenny and his teammate, Arvind, meet Aubrey at a bar.

Kenny flirts with Aubrey and has a decent conversation with her. He tries really hard to be a wingman for his friend, Arvind. However, instead of translating what Aubrey is saying, and helping out Arvind, Kenny steers the conversation in his favor. Luckily, Kenny and Arvind both catch Aubrey's attention.

8 Todd

Todd (Alexander Hodge) is Kat’s ex-boyfriend, and he plays on a professional basketball team. He doesn't disclose too much about his previous relationship with Kat, but he does know how Kat was during college.

Todd is a big flirt and tries to talk to Kat, even though she didn't want to talk with him. Kat flashes her engagement ring at him, and he still tries to talk to her. This shows that he isn't respectful of her space. Despite their non-so-great start to their "reunion," Todd helps Kat after she falls in the gym at the hotel.

7 Chao

Chao (Ronny Chieng) is a business executive. He meets Aubrey and her friends at a club so that they can talk about a business deal. After their club meeting, he tells Audrey that he can't do business with her without meeting her family. In order to close the deal, Aubrey says that she'll bring her mother to Chao's family's party.

It's obvious that Chao loves to party and work hard. He gives off bro vibes. Despite this, he is a pretty charming guy overall. Chao cares about his family and enjoys spending time with them.

6 Clarence

Clarence (Desmond Chiam) is Kat's fiancé. He is the leading man on the same Chinese soap opera that Kat stars in. Clarence is Christian and is dedicated to his faith. He doesn't know about Kat's past lovers, and believes that she is a virgin.

Clarence is head over heels for Kat. He cares a lot about his body, which can make him seem vain, and his profession as an actor. He loves Kat, and wants to make her happy.

5 Kat

Kat acts on a popular Chinese soap opera. She is Audrey's best friend from college. Kat was wild in her college days and had many different boyfriends (and one-night stands) over the years. Once she got engaged to Clarence, she left those days behind her.

Kat hides her true self from others who aren't her friends. She lies to Clarence about her past. She values her success in her acting career, and she can come across as self-absorbed. She is often butting heads with Lolo, and this makes it seem like she is afraid of losing Audrey as her friend. Kat eventually learns that she should not be ashamed of her past, and realizes that she doesn't have to be afraid of losing Aubrey as a friend.

4 Audrey

Audrey is a Type A personality. She is determined to get her big break as a partner at the law firm. Lolo finds out that Aubrey's birth mother is in China, and she takes time during her business trip to search for her mother along with her friends.

Audrey keeps a secret from Lolo about spending time with Kat once she comes to L.A. She doesn't want to hurt Lolo's feelings and doesn't mention anything to her about Kat. This secret eventually puts a rift between her and Lolo. While on her trip to China, she embraces the chaos and discovers more about herself. This self-discovery helps her grow and become a better friend to Lolo, Deadeye, and Kat.

3 Lolo

Lolo is Audrey’s best friend from childhood and an artist. She and her cousin, Deadeye, join Audrey on her business trip to China. Lolo is sex-positive and loves to make raunchy jokes.

Lolo's personality might be too much for anyone who first meets her. If she meets someone who doesn't understand her type of humor, she can come off as rude and brazen. Overall, she is a fun person to be around, especially in a club setting, and she makes fun of others in a loving way, unless they are hurling insults at her friends. Lolo is a very loyal friend to Aubrey and encourages her to succeed in her career (and sex life).

2 Deadeye

Deadeye is Lolo's eccentric (and extremely lovable) cousin. Lolo invites Deadeye to join her and Aubrey on a trip to China. They are an introvert and prefer to make friends online. Deadeye is a big fan of K-pop.

While Deadeye can come across as serious with their deadpan stare, they still love to have fun and be goofy. They love to hang out with Lolo, Aubrey, and Kat. They aren't afraid to be themselves and get into impromptu dance battles with a fellow BTS fan.

1 Dae

Dae (Daniel Dae Kim) doesn’t appear until later in Joy Ride. He is the husband of Audrey's birth mother. He meets Audrey with the help of her friends and provides her with information on her mother.

Without thinking twice, Dae quickly embraces the opportunity to become a father figure for Audrey. He comforts her as she learns more about her birth mother. He also doesn't hesitate to invite Audrey into his home. Dae is very generous and sweet to someone whom he has only just met.

