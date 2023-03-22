Joyride chronicles the story of two lost individuals in a strange situation – a 12-year-old runaway and a first-time mother – roving through the blissful Irish countryside. As the two embark on a wild and unexpected journey, they soon recognize that they might be exactly what each other needs at that precise, improbable moment, developing an unlikely bond and finding solace in each other's company. For anyone looking for a feel-good watch, the 2022 coming-of-age comedy film will be available on DVD and digitally on March 21 through Magnolia Home Entertainment. Coinciding with the digital and physical releases, Joy (Olivia Colman) and Mully (Charlie Reid) start their chaotic joyride in the newly released clip.

In the clip uploaded to ComingSoon.net, Joy finds herself driving fast through the road officers when Mully begins to yell and ask for help, giving the impression that Joy has someone captive in her trunk. The video shows how the two, who come from different backgrounds, initially have trouble getting along before realizing that their chance encounter could turn out to be the start of something great. Colman—known for her roles in The Crown, The Father, Les Misérables, The Favourite, and Broadchurch – starred as Joy in the film, a woman whose personality is far different from what her name suggests.

Joy plans to bring her newborn baby to her sister as she decides whether or not she wants to keep her child. Struggling to embrace the concept of motherhood while suffering from post-partum depression, a runaway teenager, Mully, attempted to steal her taxi before realizing that he wasn't alone all along. The 12-year-old boy is still mourning his mother's death while dealing with a father who is interested in the money he has raised for charity. With similar vulnerabilities, the two must arrive at their respective destinations, quickly forming a bond as they cross the Irish countryside.

Joyride Is Widely Counted Among 2022's Best Movies

Directed by Emer Reynolds and written by Ailbhe Keogan, the film offers just the right amount of comedy and drama and tells a story about how friendship can be found in the strangest of places and situations, deserving to be at least included in the list of best features released in 2022. Joyride marks Reid's first big-screen role, which was welcomed with positive comments. Colman, on the other hand, is an Academy Award-winning actress who is best known for her roles in various critically acclaimed features and television shows. The rest of the cast includes Lochlann O'Mearáin as James, Elaine Kennedy as Rita, Olwen Fouéré as Sideline Sue, Aislín McGuckin as Angela, and Tristan Heanue as Garda, among others.

Join the "joyride" as the 2022 comedy road film is now available digitally and on DVD. You can watch the clip below.