From The Crown to Empire of Light, Olivia Colman continues to impress with her bold choices in the film and television scenes. After all the dramatic roles that she's portrayed recently, the Academy Award-winning actress is about to venture into a more toned-down and light-hearted project. In Joyride, Colman plays Joy, a solicitor who ends up in a cab with a baby next to her in the back seat and a 12-year-old as the driver.

Given the unusual circumstances that brought these three together, they form an unexpected bond throughout their road trip across Ireland. If you are looking for a sensitive and comfy watch with a touch of Irish humor, here are all the details that you must know about this movie.

When and Where Is Joyride Coming Out?

Joyride had its world premiere at the 34th edition of the Galway Film Fleadh back in June 2022, garnering positive reviews. Despite its successful run in the UK and Ireland, the film has yet to reach US theaters. The official release date in America, both on VOD and on the big screen is December 23, 2022.

Like a few other titles that came out this year, such as Rian Johnson's Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery and Guillermo Del Toro's Pinocchio, Joyride will have a limited run in theaters. This also means that you might have to double-check if your go-to movie theater is one of the few that will be playing the film. If not, then you'll have to look for the nearest location where you can watch it. One thing is for certain, its release weekend will be a busy one! After all, it matches that of other highly anticipated films, including Damien Chazelle's Babylon and the Whitney Houston biopic I Wanna Dance With Somebody.

In case the demands tied to the holiday season are preventing you from attending a screening of this road movie, you also have the option of renting it and watching it in your own home. As previously mentioned, the release date in theaters is the same as its release date via VOD.

Is There a Trailer for Joyride?

Magnolia Pictures, one of the movie's distributors, has released a full-length trailer for Joyride and this sneak peek allows us to sense both the comedic and confessional undertones of the film. At first, it introduces viewers to Mully, a teenager who is fleeing from his father with a large sum of money in his hands. As he steals a cab, Mully notices that he isn't alone in the vehicle. In the backseat are Joy and her newborn baby, who were on their way to a very important meeting. Given that both of them must hit the road to get to arrive at their destinations, they develop a newly found appreciation for one another.

What Is the Plot of Joyride?

Through the tears and unprecedented turns on the highway, Joyride is a coming-of-age film that will make the viewers both laugh and get emotional. Mully is a 12-year-old boy committed to raising money for a noble cause. Yet, a major obstacle comes his way when his father starts eyeing the cash for his own benefit instead of allowing his son to give the sum to a charity. Given the constant pressure that Mully receives from his father regarding the funds raised, the boy decides to steal a cab and take the money with him. Once he is already driving away, he notices that a woman and a baby are also in the taxi. The woman, whose name is Joy, is a solution-oriented lawyer who can't seem to grasp the concept of motherhood. She was hoping to use the taxi to get to an important meeting that could determine whether or not she will decide to stay with her newborn. As Mully and Joy connect during their road trip across Ireland, they learn and find solace in each other's company.

Who's Starring in the Joyride Cast?

As previously pointed out, Olivia Colman is starring in this indie production in the lead role. The actress portrays Joy, a woman struggling to embrace motherhood after suffering from post-partum depression. If you've seen The Lost Daughter (another film with Colman as a lead), you might be interested in the themes that are addressed in Joyride. The British actress also plays opposite Charlie Reid. The young actor marks his onscreen debut as Mully in the road movie, and the character undergoes a coming-of-age journey as he flees from his father and is welcomed with open arms by a stranger in a stolen cab. Lochlann O'Mearáin plays James, Mully's greedy father. The actor has previously starred in the 2016 epic film Love & Friendship, as well as guest starred in series such as Outlander and Vikings. Other credited cast members include Elaine Kennedy, Seamus Kennedy, Tim Landers, Olwen Fouéré, Seán O'Connor, Sean Crowe, Sam Crowe, Sé O'Neill Hasik, Damian Dargan, Aislín McGuckin, Bill Conry, Diarmuid Griffin, David Pearse, Tristan Heanue, and Shauna Courtney.

Who Is Making Joyride?

Emer Reynolds took on the director's role in Joyride and even though this is her first time directing a fictional feature film, she has a lot of experience as a documentary filmmaker. Some of the Dublin director's renowned projects are Here Was Cuba and The Farthest. She also has experience as a five-time IFTA-winning editor in films like I Went Down, The Actors, and Eclipse. In an interview with Movie Web, Reynolds spoke about how she tried as much as possible to discuss the scenes with actors prior to Joyride's shooting process. This process allowed her to keep things as natural as possible on set and enabled the cast to act in the moment when the cameras were rolling. "I think that does dovetail with me as a former documentarian," she said. "I approached it the same way as I do documentaries — you're trying to get the heart to it, you're trying to get the truth."