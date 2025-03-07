There is no shortage of chillingly creepy locations in The Lord of the Rings, but it's hard to beat the Dead Marshes. It's the vast, eerie swamp that Frodo (Elijah Wood), Sam (Sean Astin), and Gollum (Andy Serkis) venture into in The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers, littered with corpses of Elves, Men, and Orcs from a great battle fought a long time earlier, as Gollum explains. Near each corpse, small flames draw the wanderers' attention, and Frodo even falls into the trap of one of them, nearly becoming a corpse himself if it weren't for Sam's always-ready helping hand. What they don't know is that, in a way, the Dead Marshes are like that because of the One Ring, too.

The Dead Marshes Are the Setting of a Crucial Battle in the War of the Last Alliance

"All dead. All rotten. Elves, and Men, and Orcses... A great battle, long ago." That's Gollum's description of the Dead Marshes to Frodo and Sam as they traverse it in The Two Towers. The battle in question was the Battle of Dagorlad, fought in the late Second Age as part of the War of the Last Alliance, in which Elves and Numenóreans joined forces against Sauron. This battle was crucial in that war because it paved the way for the Last Alliance to invade Mordor and eventually defeat Sauron at the Siege of Barad-dûr.

The Battle of Dagorlad happened in SA 3434 in the desolate plains of Dagorlad, to the northwest of Mordor—a fitting location, given that "dagorlad" means "battle plain" in Sindarin. The Last Alliance, led by Gil-galad (Mark Ferguson), the High King of the Noldor, and Elendil (Peter McKenzie), the High King of the Dunedáin, fought for months against the host of Sauron but eventually won, although at a heavy cost. Countless Elves and Men fell during the battle, and the army of the Last Alliance properly buried them before heading into Mordor for the final battle of the war.

In the following years, however, the marsh grew and overtook the graves, preserving the dead bodies as if no time had passed. By the Third Age, travelers passing through the marshes could see the dead faces staring up from beneath the water, with bodies still clad in preserved armor, with corpse-lights luring the unwary into the deep, consuming bog; Frodo, for example, was lured by the light coming from an Elvish corpse. The lights themselves are likely an illusion or a trick of the swamp, perhaps enhanced by dark sorcery lingering from the battle or by Sauron’s influence.

The Dead Marshes Continued To Be Troublesome in the Third Age