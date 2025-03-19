J.R.R. Tolkien is easily one of the greatest writers in history, perhaps the greatest fantasy writer of all time. The history he created spans literally thousands of years, with layers and layers of lore where attention to detail is everywhere. Names, locations, weapons, the birth of the universe and the creation of Arda itself are all specified when dealing with the heroes and villains of the different ages.

Part of the reason for this, alongside his life as a WW1 soldier and linguistic knowledge as a professor at Oxford, is that he never stopped writing. When he was crafting The Silmarillion before and after The Lord of the Rings, which his son, Christopher Tolkien, would finish after his death, he included further details about characters like Sauron and the Valar. However, years later, in some of his final writings, he almost retconned one of the novels’ most iconic characters, Galadriel (Cate Blanchett), to make her even more angelic than she previously seemed. While it would not have been as frustrating as retcons in other franchises such as Star Wars and Fast and Furious, it is fortunate Tolkien decided against the change, as it would have taken away key aspects of Galadriel's character.

Tolkien Almost Changed the Reason Galadriel Wasn't Allowed in Valinor

Image via New Line Cinema

In the canon of LOTR, Galadriel was banished from returning to the Undying Lands as she had joined her uncle, Fëanor’s, rebellion against the Valar as the Noldor elves wished to go to Middle-earth to fight Morgoth. This included the first Kinslaying, where the Noldor attacked a different tribe of Elves for their ships. Galadriel hated Fëanor for this, but it didn’t prevent her from joining his rebellion. Thus, the Valar banned all Noldor elves from returning to Valinor and the Undying Lands. Furthermore, Galadriel's motive to go to Middle Earth also included a desire to "rule there, a realm at her own will."

However, Tolkien explained in one of his final letters to a man named Tony Giffard that Galadriel was not a part of the Noldor rebellion and only traveled to Middle Earth to learn more about the nature of the realm. An even bigger change was that Tolkien stated that Galadriel fought against her uncle alongside her husband, Celeborn. This change would have made her more flawless than we see in both Rings of Power and The Lord of the Rings: Fellowship of the Ring, where we see the darker side of her.

Tolkien Passed Away Before He Could Flesh Out His New Version of Galadriel