In no man’s land, the line between good and bad blurs, and every man must stand up for himself and his loved ones. Pimpinero: Blood and Oil is a gritty tale of corruption, betrayal, and the cost of survival. Moisés (Juanes), the eldest of three brothers, runs a high-stakes smuggling operation and finds himself torn between loyalty and fear. Set along the volatile desert border between Colombia and Venezuela, Moisés and his family are entrenched in the dangerous world of gasoline smugglers — known as pimpineros — risking everything to transport illegal fuel.

Making its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival 2024, Collider’s own Steve Weintraub had the opportunity to talk more in-depth about Pimpinero: Blood and Oil with director Andrés Baiz and cast members Juanes, Laura Osma, Alberto Guerra, Alejandro Speitzer and at the Collider interview studio at TIFF 2024. They talk about what drew them to the project, how director Andrés Baiz is an expert in humanizing criminals, filming on location in northern Colombia, premiering at TIFF, and so much more.

Latin Grammy-Winning Musician Juanes Makes His Feature Debut

Image via Photagonist

COLLIDER: I want to start with congratulations. No one will have seen the movie yet, and I hate asking the generic thing, but how have you been describing it to friends and family?

ANDRÉS BAIZ: I describe it as a love story with a lot of adrenaline and action, and it's also a thriller. But at the heart, it's a journey. I think it's a journey of loss of innocence in reality. It's one of those moments in life where you discover that life is harder than you think. It’s harsher, and there’s tragedy and suffering in the world. So, it's about discovery and the decisions you make when you discover that, how you deal with that decision and if you’re going to give in or become someone who is compassionate about it. But it’s basically about losing that innocence. It’s that journey.

I like throwing curveballs at the beginning, and my one curveball is looking right at you. You've recorded so much music, but there are going to be people out there who have never heard anything. So, if someone's never heard your music before, what's the song or two you'd want them to start with?

JUANES: It’s difficult for me to choose just one or two songs in my catalog. But I guess at least “La Camisa Negra” or “A Dios le Pido” are some of the most famous songs I’ve written. But I really make music from my heart, and I try to mix many different elements. If you go to my show, it’s a rock show, but I also bring in percussion and elements from Colombian music and Latin music. So it’s like a mix of many different styles, I guess.

Jumping in for all four of you, I’m so curious — what was it like actually reading the script for the first time? What was it about your character that made you say, “I want to be a part of this?”

LAURA OSMA: I fell in love with Diana from the first day. For me, I really had a connection with her. My reaction was like, "I just want to work with Andy." It was a surprise — it’s a long story. I was so involved in the character, and I was so involved in the story.

JUANES: I remember I got home one day from rehearsals with my band, and my wife told me, “Andy is looking for you.” "Andy Baiz is looking for me? Oh my god! This is interesting." I spoke with Andy by Zoom, and he told me, “Hey, I’m doing this movie, and I want you to play Moises.” And I said, "Well, I mean, I’d really love to work with you. I love your work. Let me see if I can do it. So, I did have a casting.

BAIZ: He did auditions for the film, as well, and he actually auditioned for two different characters.

Who did you almost play?

BAIZ: He auditioned for Carmelo.

I’m trying to imagine you in that role, and it’s, it’s wow!

JUANES: Listen to this, man. I went to YouTube, "How can I make a casting?" I was just on YouTube with a microphone here, the camera here, the telephone. I wasn't by myself — my wife was helping me. [Laughs] I wasn’t nervous, but at the end, I was very excited about this. I really love Andy’s work, and it has been a blast for me just to be here on this project, surrounded by these guys, such talented guys, and this beautiful queen. So, I was happy.

ALBERTO GUERRA: First of all, I’m really glad you did Moises, not Carmelo. [Laughs] Because that would have been awkward. I got the script, and we were shooting Griselda at the time, and we were pretty much in the middle of the shoot, and Andy said, “I want you to read this, and I want you to read it and then forget about it because we have to finish Griselda.” But he wanted me to read it and look for the character of Ulises. So, I read it, and it was so different from what we were doing at the moment that it blew my mind. It was beautiful. It was amazing.

It also helped me in so many ways that Andy is not even aware of because he asked me to play another Colombian guy. It gave me the self-assurance that what I was doing in Griselda was good. What I’m doing right now is good because this guy is giving me his next baby, and I love the character. I love Ulises. We got to spend about a year talking about it. There’s a reason this guy is my favorite director, as well as my friend. I love the fact that you can talk about any corner of human psychology and philosophy, break it all down, and you can talk to him, and he’ll still manage to give you a different insight. That makes complexity in characters. Then you take that, and he tells you, "You’re going to shoot for four months in the Guajira. It’s going to be really tough time, but beautiful, and all we’re going to do is shoot this movie." It was beautiful for me.

ALEJANDRO SPEITZER: I really connected with the character. I don't know how to explain it, but I felt it since that moment. Then, I talked with Andy, and it was like, "I don't know what I have to do, but I'm gonna be there." I really liked the script when I was reading it. I remember thinking, as Andy said, it’s a story about making decisions, which is so important in real life for me. It's so difficult every time we have to make one. I’m so happy because this was a beautiful experience.

GUERRA: He also auditioned for Carmelo. [Laughs]

Director Andrés Baiz Is An “Expert in Humanizing Criminals”

Image via Photagonist

One of the things I found very compelling and interesting was that the Don is not a bad person. When we meet him, he’s trying to provide real money. In a lot of films, that character is a caricature — over the top.

BAIZ: Absolutely, that was completely on purpose. He even says in a couple of moments, "I just wanted all of us to get along." He eats his popsicles, and he has this charisma. There’s actually another character, Miguel, who becomes more of an antagonist. I directed Narcos, I directed Griselda — I’m an expert in humanizing criminals. That’s what I do.

That's actually very true.

GUERRA: And also, you have to put some context into it. Who’s a "bad guy," or who’s a "good guy" in a land of bad guys? For me, in the movie, she’s the only good guy — good girl. That’s it.

SPEITZER: What about me?

GUERRA: You’re a piece of shit. [Laughs] She’s the only really good person. She has some motivations regardless of money or whatever.

OSMA: One of the things I like about the story is precisely that Andy doesn’t portray bad or good people, he portrays human beings. That’s what I love because everyone is struggling, you know? Everyone is trying to do their best. They have their own point of view about life and what they have to do. Andy is very good at that. You don’t have to be a bad guy; you have your roots, your motivation, and that’s also good. You empathize.

Related 'Griselda's Director Didn't Want to Just Copy 'Scarface' Andrés Baiz discusses his inspirations for filming the Netflix miniseries, and Juliana Aidén Martinez explains meeting the real June Hawkins.

BAIZ: And especially in these kinds of badlands in the north of Colombia, the No Man’s Land, morality, and ethics, and what’s illegal and legal — you cannot cross a straight line and really delineate where the bad and the good is. And I think, in all my work, I try to deal with and speak about human nature. I think that’s central to all of my work, and Pimpinero is no exception.

GUERRA: When you put people in the line of what they’re gonna eat, what their kids are gonna eat, where they’re gonna get water from — who gets to tell the morality of it? The outsiders? Do we get to say what you can’t do to survive to make sure your kids have food? It’s kind of hard.

SPEITZER: It also talks about Latin America. You know, it’s so complicated to explain that. But everyone has their own story. And the important thing, as Laura said, is not to judge the character. Andy was with us talking about that.

BAIZ: It’s a film with a lot of action. It’s very emotional. It’s a journey. It’s a trip. I say a lot that it’s really about frontiers and borders and lines, but it’s not only about geographical borders — because this takes place between Venezuela and Colombia, which is a very volatile border and frontier — but it’s also about ethical, moral, family, and emotional borders and frontiers. That’s really the theme at the center of Pimpinero.

And as someone who’s watched a lot of movies, it has some twists you will not see coming.

BAIZ: That's right.

‘Pimpinero’ Filmed in the Desert Lands of La Guajira, Northern Colombia

Image via Photagonist

So, you see the shooting schedule in front of you. What day do you have circled because you can’t wait to film something? And what day do you have circled in terms of, "How the F are we going to film this?"

BAIZ: Wow. I don’t know, "How the F we’re gonna film this?" It’s all the schedule. [Laughs] We were shooting in La Guajira, which is a beautiful part of northern Colombia, a desert. There’s a community there called Los Wayuu, who were very helpful in welcoming a film crew of 300 people to shoot in their lands. Of course, they were involved in the production and everything. But this is a land with very little infrastructure, and the sun and the dust. We had a lot of picture vehicles in the movie, as you saw, and bringing all these picture vehicles to the desert and working with that shooting schedule was a very big challenge. A huge challenge. We had nights and days and a lot of exteriors. But for me, it’s the dramatic scenes, more than the action scenes, that are more important and the ones I have to put more of myself into. Those, for me, are the harder scenes, especially when they’re complex in terms of acting.

SPEITZER: For me, maybe, you know, which scene is the scene that — spoiler.

GUERRA: For me, it was the cockfight bar scene. The place looked incredible, like something I’ve never seen before. And the fact that we had a lot of extras from the place, and those guys were used to going every single week to the rooster fights, it just gave it some energy I’d never felt before in my life.

BAIZ: This is not a spoiler, Ulises' character is a gambler, and he’s a pimpinero — a smuggler.

GUERRA: But at the same time, he gambles. And to shoot those — I mean, it’s in the trailer, you can see it there — it was astonishing for me. I lost my voice that day. It was really cool.

JUANES: For me, maybe it was one thing. When I saw the script, there were no words at all. I didn’t have to say anything, didn’t have to learn anything. Then, when I went to the scene, I realized and Andy told me, "You have to act with your eyes and your face." And I said, "Okay, I get it." It was probably one of the most difficult moments for me. You know which one. I don’t wanna say anything, but that one. I needed to be very concentrated on what the character was feeling at that time. And then the other part, maybe, was the choreography. I was acting with five or six other actors, and for me, it was the first time I had to learn how to remember every line of each one and just be in sync, but Andy was very cool with me.

BAIZ: It was the first time that Juanes was acting in a film, and he did wonderfully. He was always very prepared, passionate, and generous. The cast was also very generous with Juanez, and it was a wonderful experience working with him. I think for every single one of your films it was the most difficult.

JUANES: Yeah, it was all new for me, but it really caught my attention. When I saw this scene with no dialogue, I thought, "Oh, this is easy — it’s fine."

BAIZ: He has a lot of dialogue. That was the most difficult one was that one.

JUANES: Yeah, that was really hard for me.

I’m pretty sure I know which one. You have to do a lot with your face. I’m sure you gained a lot of respect for actors after that day.

JUANES: At home, my wife is really the actress. She’s an actress, and I’ve been learning how to respect this job. It’s amazing. I love these guys, and right now, more than ever, I really, really respect them. They’re going into this world, Pimpinero, and next week they’ll go to another world. And then they came from another one. It’s like, how do you guys do this? I mean, I can’t change like that.

BAIZ: You know what's beautiful? You've seen the film. He hasn't.

You're going to the premiere tonight?

JUANES: Yes, I'm so excited. I can't wait.

First of all, it's going to be the best experience because you're going to be with a big crowd of people in a great theater. Laura, we didn't get your answer.

OSMA: For me, every single day was difficult. I was under a lot of pressure, but I also enjoyed it so much. Also, this is going to sound funny, but the ones I needed to drive because I’m not a good driver. [Laughs]

BAIZ: She had to drive cars and motorcycles and became really good at it.

OSMA: Yeah.

BAIZ: I think Laura's character goes through so many different experiences. She puts herself through so much. Physically, emotionally, and psychologically, her character goes through everything. It’s really a journey. I just feel so proud and grateful for what you did because you gave everything. You put yourself in very vulnerable situations, and thank you.

OSMA: I think at some point I was obsessed and a little intense with things, in a good way. I wanted to do it so well and portray that light, that innocence, and how it changes through the story. So, it was an experience.

BAIZ: It's kind of an awkward, different, out-of-the-box coming-of-age story in ways, and I love that about the film. It's not obvious at first glance, but it is.

You Need to Have Heart In Order to Be a Filmmaker

Image via Photagonist

I definitely want to talk about your character and your performance because you really do a lot in this movie. What was it like for you the day before filming started? You have such a journey with your character in all three acts of the film. What's your headspace before that first day?

OSMA: I remember the first week I didn’t shoot anything. They were the ones who started the movie.

BAIZ: But she came to set because she wanted to see it.

OSMA: My first scene was with Juanes. I was really nervous. I just wanted to do my job, and I was very excited to work with Andy because I wanted to work with him. The first time I saw him was, long story short, I saw him in the cinema when I was 17 years old, and he was with his wife. I remember thinking, "Oh, he's Andy Baiz — I want to work with him one day." 10 years later, I was working with him.

BAIZ: She deserves it because she's such a talented actress, and she's going to go places. She's amazing.

OSMA: Thank you. So, for me, it was like, "How can I portray this human being who is so innocent and goes through a lot?" She’s also in love with Juan. And when you have this first love, everyone knows that first feeling and the beauty of it. For me, that was the essence, the most important thing. After all, the story unfolds, but how you feel that innocence and how you lose it, that’s so difficult because that's what happens in life.

Image by Photagonist at TIFF

Completely. I have to ask the director a question because I'm fascinated by the editing process. Ultimately, it's where it all comes together. So, you cut the film and do your first friends-and-family screening. What did you learn at that screening that impacted the finished film?

BAIZ: The first cut of the film, you get sick, you get depressed. My wife has to stand my neurosis and depression. If that doesn’t happen to you, then you’re not a filmmaker — you don’t have a heart. But then, I’m very [quick] to kill my darlings, as you say. I don’t have any problem eliminating scenes. I actually go too far. I cut too much, and then it's a mess again. So, you have to find a balance. In the end, mostly everything that we shot is in the film, in a compressed version or not. I would say 90% or more of what we shot is in the film. We found a lot of surprises in the editing. We rewrote the script a little bit and consulted with the co-writer, Maria Camila Arias, who was a creative partner throughout the shooting, prep, and production. We found a very beautiful structure that surprises and elevates the characters in so many ways. So, you never stop writing a film until the very end.

It’s taken away from you.

BAIZ: [Laughs] Yeah, that’s right.

Every director has told me this.

BAIZ: Talking about editing, David Bowie said the best moment to create is when you’re in the ocean, and your feet are barely touching the sand. When you’re there, kind of touching, that’s the best moment to create. You have to feel like you’re walking a tightrope — not taking too many risks but not being too safe at the same time. That’s a fundamental part of the creative process.

I have to touch on the fact that we're at Toronto, my favorite festival. When you were making it, did you have any inkling that what you were making would be world-premiering at the Toronto Film Festival? And what does it mean to you to be here in such a place that celebrates movies from around the world?

SPEITZER: I have to say that I have 25 years of working. I’m 29 — it’s weird, I know — and it's a dream come true. I dreamed it. And I’m so happy because we deserve it. We worked a lot, and we were giving 100% in the middle of the desert. I remember the crew being superheroes. That’s the reason why I feel so grateful for this beautiful opportunity.

BAIZ: We couldn’t be more excited. We’re so happy. This is the reason. This is the reason. TIFF is the reason we’re celebrating film in theaters and all its forms and genres. It’s a beautiful experience. We know that less and less people are going to cinemas to watch movies, unfortunately. Being here in Toronto, my first time at this festival, my first time in Canada, my first time in Toronto, I couldn’t be happier for the world premiere tonight. I’m super excited and grateful. I’m just grateful to be here.

GUERRA: I don’t think when you’re shooting a movie, you’re thinking about that kind of outcome. You might be thinking about an outcome, but it has to do with how the movie will look together, how we’ll put it together. Not where it will premiere it or if it will go this way or that way. You’re looking at something you can’t control. It depends on the movie you have. What’s beautiful is that after you’ve done it, you've focused on the movie, and a year later, you see it, and you’re somewhere else in your life. Your feelings are somewhere else, your physicality is somewhere else really far from that movie. Then you get to revisit what you felt because they tell you, "You’re going to Toronto." It’s not just pride; it’s the first time we’re getting together again, two years after we finished the movie. It makes you revisit your feelings towards your friends and peers and what we did together. That’s beautiful. It’s a celebration.

Image by Photagonist at TIFF

JUANES: I never thought that I was going to be here, to be honest. It’s crazy. I feel blessed. I feel like this moment was not part of my plan. I was not planning to come to this festival. I just feel in shock in a very positive way. I’m so happy and thankful to Andy and the cast just to be part of this project because it’s different from music, but at the same time, it’s art. It’s another way to express my feelings for art. And it’s just amazing. I remember when Andy told me, "I don't want anything about your music or Juanes — I just want you as an actor." For me, that was something that caught my attention immediately. I love movies, so for me, this is like a dream in a different way. I’m so happy to be here. It’s just amazing.

OSMA: I never imagined being here either. It’s the result of a beautiful movie, but the most important thing for me is what’s behind it. We have a really beautiful friendship, and that’s the result. We have a beautiful movie, as well, but yeah, I’m so glad to be here.

You guys are going to have a very good night. I definitely have to ask you, before I run out of time, what are you currently developing and working on? What’s the next thing I will see?

BAIZ: I guess most of them I cannot talk about. I actually moved with my family — my wife and my two kids — to Providencia, which is a tiny island in the Caribbean. I’m going there to develop my next film, my next project. So, we are now nomads, my family and I. We’re going to be there, and that’s where I’m going to write my next project . You’ll be the first to know. Give me your number, and I’ll call you.

I will accept that, actually. I really enjoyed the cinematography. So, talk a little about how you worked with Mateo [Londono] on the look and feel of the movie and the colors you wanted to portray.

BAIZ: That’s always a very interesting and inspiring process. I always begin by looking at a lot of photography books more than movies or films. I then go to films. But the inspiration comes first from the geography itself, from the space. I look at a lot of photography books and always choose a photograph that represents the film’s heart, not visually, perhaps, but its heart. I start with that. Then, going to the locations, we actually shot the film in a 1:66 aspect ratio, in which many beautiful movies have been done before, like Barry Lyndon and In the Mood for Love. I told Mateo what I told you — I want to go home every day feeling I was on a tightrope, feeling like we took risks shooting it, but not too much so that I didn’t have material to work with in the editing.

I always ask my actors and the DP, “Where’s the gorilla?” The "gorilla," for me, is the bizarreness. We set up a scene, the actors are great, the blocking is great, the photo looks nice, but how can we elevate it? What’s missing? It can be a camera movement, something the actors do, something with sound, or lighting techniques. So, I’m constantly asking that, especially with my DP, to say, “Okay, where’s the gorilla? What’s the bizarreness? How can we elevate every single scene?” Even though we plan a lot, I think that’s where the magic really happens on set. You have to let surprises affect you and elevate the film. And, of course, I rely on actors a lot to find that magic.

Special thanks to this year’s partners of the Cinema Center x Collider Studio at TIFF 2024 including presenting Sponsor Range Rover Sport as well as supporting sponsors Peoples Group financial services, poppi soda, Don Julio Tequila, Legend Water and our venue host partner Marbl Toronto. And also Roxstar Entertainment, our event producing partner and Photagonist Canada for the photo and video services.