Warner Bros. Judas and the Black Messiah has finally premiered on HBO Max, but you'll have a limited amount of time to watch it on the streaming platform. Directed by Shaka King, Judas and the Black Messiah is based on the actual historical events that led to the murder of Black Panther Party deputy chairman Fred Hampton following a betrayal by his friend William O'Neal, an undercover FBI informant. Daniel Kaluuya plays Hampton and LaKeith Stanfield plays O'Neal. The cast of Judas and the Black Messiah also includes Dominique Fishback, Jesse Plemons, and Martin Sheen.

Judas and the Black Messiah will be available to stream on HBO Max until Sunday, March 14. The leaving date is also posted in the description line for Judas and the Black Messiah on the HBO Max landing page. This date falls in line with the previously confirmed 31-day release window which is a key aspect of the Warner Bros.-HBO Max 2021 deal. The 31-day release window is, generally speaking, similar to a typical theatrical release window for a feature film. In this instance, a new release like Judas and the Black Messiah would premiere in theaters and stick around for at least a month, and, if the movie proved to be a strong box office draw, that release window would be extended.

Image via Warner Bros.

Once Judas and the Black Messiah leaves HBO Max in mid-March, it will then follow a typical post-theatrical release strategy. As we've seen with Wonder Woman 1984 — the first Warner Bros. movie to start this unique trend — we can hopefully expect to see Judas and the Black Messiah become available to rent on-demand and get a Blu-ray/DVD release, too. And, given that it's a Warner Bros. title, there is a good chance this movie will also return to HBO Max at some point in the future for a longer, more traditional streaming release window.

Judas and the Black Messiah is available to stream on HBO Max through March 14. For more, read our review of Judas and the Black Messiah and find out what's coming to HBO and HBO Max in February.

