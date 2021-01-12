The 2021 Sundance Film Festival has made a couple of new additions to its slate, one of which is a highly anticipated Oscar contender. Warner Bros.’ Judas and the Black Messiah has now been added to the Sundance 2021 lineup in the Premieres category, giving the high-profile drama a pretty showy bow. Directed by Shaka King, the film tells the story of the FBI informant (LaKeith Stanfield) whose actions led to the assassination of Black Panther party leader Fred Hampton (Daniel Kaluuya).

Given the odd Oscar dates this year, this actually means that Sundance will supplant TIFF or Telluride as a central awards season premiere spot for this particular film. Oscars eligibility for this year has been pushed from December 31st to late February, meaning that Judas and the Black Messiah doesn’t get released until February but will still be competing against all the other 2020 movies for this year’s Oscars. So a splashy debut at Sundance could significantly boost the film's Oscar chances, if it's got the goods.

Judas and the Black Messiah will premiere on Monday, February 1st and 6pm Mountain Time on the digital platform, and will be also playing at the various Satellite Screens Sundance has set up across the United States. Warner Bros. will release the film in theaters and on HBO Max simultaneously on February 12th.

Additionally, Sundance has added Ali El Arabi’s documentary Captains of Zaatari to the World Documentary Competition Section. The film follows two best friends trapped in a Zaatari Refugee Camp in Jordan who dream of becoming professional football players. Captains of Zaatari will premiere on Sunday, January 31st at 6pm Mountain Time on the digital platform.

