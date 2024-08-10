Former stand-up comedian and comedy writer Judd Apatow has produced quality content since 1991, beginning with Tom Arnold's stand-up special, Tom Arnold: The Naked Truth. After writing and consulting on The Larry Sanders Show from 1993-98, he founded Apatow Productions in 1999. His first order of producing business under his new company was the underrated NBC series Freaks and Geeks, which, sadly, only ran for one season.

Apatow shifted to feature films, producing the surprise box office smash Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy in 2004. He reunited with Will Ferrell in the 2006 production of Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby, followed by the hit comedy films Forgetting Sarah Marshall and Step Brothers in 2008. Apatow returned to T.V., producing the popular HBO/MAX series Girls and Funny or Die Presents, respectively. It's fair to assume laughter following the appearance of Apatow's production company logo, including, but not limited to, the selections below.

10 'Wanderlust' (2012)

Directed by David Wain

Paul Rudd and Jennifer Aniston star as George and Linda Gergenblatt in the comedy about a lost couple who accidentally rediscover themselves and each other. After simultaneously losing their jobs, George and Linda leave New York City and travel to Atlanta, Ga. They take a wrong turn and join a commune where they are accepted, try hallucinogens, and befriend a nudist. Everything is groovy until Linda's proposition backfires.

Directed by David Wain, co-written by funnyman (and George's hysterical brother in the film) Ken Marino, and produced by Rudd and Apatow, Wanderlust is a riot. The cast is enormous, with too many stars to mention, though Alan Alda, Jordan Peele, and Justin Theroux's characters are highlights. The movie is primarily set in a rural commune called Elysium, littered with nudity, profanity, and campfire sing-alongs. Don't be deterred by the mixed critical reviews-- Wanderlust is a bonafide Apatow hit. Good luck not laughing at this one.

9 'Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy' (2004)

Directed by Adam McKay

"You stay classy, San Diego!" Anchorman is a silly satirical comedy that takes aim at the male-dominated culture of newsrooms in the 70s. Ron Burgundy (Ferrell) is a news anchor at the local San Diego station, KVWN, who short circuits when a woman (gasp!), Veronica Corningstone (Christina Applegate), is hired and quickly promoted to co-anchor. Ron's chauvinistic male co-workers rally around their flailing (previously) fearless leader as he spirals out of control.

Apatow has a sixth sense when it comes to comedic talent, and his intuition hit the bullseye with first-time director Adam McKay. Co-written by Saturday Night Live funnyman Ferrell, the Apatow-produced giggle-fest shocked everyone involved, grossing over $90 million at the box office against a modest $26 million budget. The movie's success birthed hilarious, quotable lines and a sequel, Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues. Space cadet meteorologist Brick Tamland (Steve Carell) forecasts that after watching Anchorman, viewers will find that they, too, "Love Lamp."

8 'Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby' (2006)

Directed by Adam McKay

A personal favorite film of director Christopher Nolan, Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby is a comedy set in the fast-paced world of NASCAR. Ferrell leads a star-studded cast as the title character, rattled by a new addition to his racing team, French driver Jean Girard (Sacha Baron Cohen). After Girard overtakes Ricky in a race, resulting in a crash, the once arrogant race car driver loses his mojo, his wife, and his best friend.

"Shake and Bake!" It's not just a popular 90s chicken seasoning; it's the preferred tagline of the racing duo, BFFs Ricky Bobby and Cal Naughton Jr. (John C. Reilly), and one of the many quotable moments in Talladega Nights. After McKay's successful debut with Anchorman, signing on to produce Talladega Nights was a no-brainer for Apatow. The laughs are plentiful, and Ferrell shines in the race car comedy that grossed a colossal $163 million at the box office. It's even more entertaining to watch it while "jacked up on Mountain Dew!"

7 'Superbad' (2007)

Directed by Greg Mottola

In Superbad, high school friends Seth (Jonah Hill), Evan (Michael Cera), and Fogell (Christopher Mintz-Plasse) are determined to purchase liquor and attend a party hosted by Seth's crush, Jules (Emma Stone). Seth promises Jules he'll supply booze for the party but isn't 21 and can't legally acquire the goods. The situation looks promising when Fogell confidently secures a fake I.D., but he provides the ridiculous (singular) name "McLovin" on the I.D. to his friend's dismay.

Superbad is loosely based on the exploits of Canadian teens Evan Goldberg and Seth Rogen in the 90s. By the time their script reached director Greg Mottola, Goldberg and Rogen were too old to play themselves in the movie, so they were cast as police officers Slater and Michaels. Honest and awkward, Superbad was another win for producer Apatow, grossing nearly $170 million worldwide and making stars out of several of its young cast. Acclaimed movie critic Roger Ebert wrote, "McLovin it." He wasn't alone in that sentiment.

6 'Funny People' (2009)

Directed by Judd Apatow

Adam Sandler stars as George Simmons, a retired stand-up comedian turned movie star who receives a diagnosis with a poor prognosis. George believes he's dying, so he returns to his stand-up roots, hiring a young comedy writer, Ira Wright (Rogen), to assist him. After receiving reassuring news, George attempts to rekindle his relationship with his former (now married) girlfriend, Laura (Leslie Mann), reverting to his disappointing old ways.

Funny People has been called Apatow's "mature film," though the premise revolves around stand-up comics. The movie was a passion project for the writer, director, and producer, resembling his experiences as a young comedian sans illness. Sandler is excellent as the cantankerous comic and was praised for his work, receiving rare positive comments from critics. Though the movie was considered a box office bomb, retroactive reconsideration and cult following revealed Funny People has a lot going on under the surface.

5 'This is 40' (2012)

Directed by Judd Apatow

After playing Alison's sister, Debbie (Mann), a married mother of two (Mann and Apatow's children Maude and Iris) with a Peter Pan husband, Pete (Rudd), in Knocked Up, audiences wanted more. In This is 40, the couple cannot accept aging as their 40th birthday rapidly approaches. In a series of independent Hail Marys to remain young, their journey to reconcile the milestone is realistic and equally hilarious.

This is 40 received mixed reviews, though it succeeded in accurately depicting the reality of a long-term marriage and the strange phenomenon of aging externally, not necessarily internally. Mann and Rudd have extraordinary comedic chemistry, and the supporting cast features legends John Lithgow and Albert Brooks. Apatow wrote, directed, and produced the film, which includes a tiny scene-stealing role by Melissa McCarthy (don't skip the credits, folks). Apatow fans can handle (and enjoy it, damnit)This is 40's inflated running time, though one of the film's themes is "life is short."

4 'The Big Sick' (2017)

Directed by Michael Showalter

Wet Hot American Summer Laugh King, Michael Showalter is in the director's chair in the Kumail Nanjiani/Emily Gordon-penned story based on their courtship, The Big Sick. Kumail (Nanjiani), a young stand-up comic and Uber driver, pursues an interracial relationship with Emily (Zoe Kazan), a college student. Emily learns of a secret and breaks up with Kumail, but when she is suddenly admitted to the hospital, Kumail is the assumed next of kin.

Apatow received a nomination at the Producers Guild of America Awards for the cross-cultural comedy alongside producing partner Barry Mendel. Additionally, the film was considered one of the top 10 films of 2017 by the American Film Institute. Gordon and Nanjiani's (now married) screenplay was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay, and The Big Sick was one of the highest-grossing independent films of 2017. Co-stars Holly Hunter and Ray Romano enhance the film, seamlessly ebbing from comedy to poignant drama and back to comedy.

3 'Knocked Up' (2007)

Directed by Judd Apatow

Stoner and part-time co-proprietor of a semi-pornographic website, Ben (Rogen), is an unlikely match for E! Network correspondent Alison (Katherine Heigl) in the movie Knocked Up. After a drunken, joyful night out followed by a one-night stand, Alison becomes pregnant. Ben swears to grow up and co-parent with less than stellar results. Despite their disparate ambitions and life trajectories, the pair fall in love.

Irrespective of Apatow's penchant for long-winded running times, Knocked Up is a wildly funny, touching story of parenthood and everything in between. Apatow's second feature film as writer, director, and producer was a massive box office hit, grossing a staggering $219 million against a $25 budget. The American Film Institute named Knocked Up one of their top ten films of 2007, no surprise for Apatow fans.

2 'The 40-Year-Old Virgin' (2005)

Directed by Judd Apatow

Steve Carell stars as Andy, an action figure-collecting, bike-riding, electronics store associate and middle-aged virgin in Apatow's directorial debut, The 40-Year-Old Virgin. When Andy's co-workers learn that he has yet to consummate any relationship, they vow to remedy the situation. Rogen, Rudd, Jane Lynch, Romany Malco, and Catherine Keener costar in an uproariously funny voyage of sexual awakening. Audiences will never view body wax the same way again.

Part of Apatow's genius stems from incorporating vulnerability mixed with crude humor, a formula he's perfected beginning with his iconic debut featuring the Apatow trifecta (writing, directing, producing). Carell is a comedy marvel and portrays Andy with care and authenticity. The actor (who co-wrote the screenplay) insisted on waxing his chest hair on camera ("Kelly Clarkson!"), and pulled no punches in his embodiment of the shy, courteous cyclist. A box office gross of $177 million for a debut feature is impressive, but team Apatow/Carell is even better.

1 'Bridesmaids' (2011)

Directed by Paul Feig

Annie Walker (Kristen Wiig) is in a slump. Her bakery, "Cake Baby," failed, her roommates don't respect her privacy, and her best friend Lillian (Maya Rudolph) is getting married. Annie fears her dynamic with Lillian will change after the wedding, and her anxiety intensifies after meeting Annie's "other" friend and bridesmaid, Helen (Rose Byrne). Annie and Helen become instant rivals.

In one of the most significant oversights and egregious miscalculations, Wiig and Annie Mumolo did not win the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay for writing Bridesmaids, nor did McCarthy for Best Supporting Actress. Slights aside, the Apatow-produced hit proved it didn't need trophies to define success. The ensemble cast featured clutch comedians, including Rudolph, Ellie Kemper, Wendi McClendon-Covey, John Hamm, Chris O'Dowd, Rebel Wilson, and Byrne, respectively. The irreverent bridal comedy remains Apatow's highest-grossing production, earning $306 million at the box office.