Judd Apatow is coming back to the entertainment world with a vengeance. Universal Pictures and Universal Studio Group have revealed their newest joint venture with the writer, producer, and director which will take the form of a multi-year production agreement. Universal also took this time to let fans in on the release date for their upcoming comedy, Bros, which Apatow produced. Coming to theaters on September 30, 2022, the film boasts being the first major studio feature to star an all LGBTQIA+ cast. Bros, which was co-written by its star Billy Eichner as well as the film’s director, Nicholas Stoller, will center around the story of two gay men who attempt to forge a relationship despite their commitment issues. The comedy will also feature Bowen Yang, Harvey Fierstein, Luke Macfarlane, Symone, Miss Lawrence, Guillermo Diaz, and TS Madison.

Outside his production work on Bros, Apatow has been busy with his first directorial feature since 2020’s The King of Staten Island. The comedy, titled The Bubble, will air on Netflix and centers around a group of actors and actresses who are trying their best to shoot a movie during the pandemic. Stuck with each other inside their hotel, the crew struggles to work together and get the job done. Known for his ability to draw some of Hollywood’s biggest and brightest stars, The Bubble will be no different. Included in the cast are Karen Gillan, Keegan-Michael Key, Maria Bakalova, Leslie Mann, Iris Apatow, Pedro Pascal, and David Duchovny. Apatow’s documentary work will soon be put on display in an HBO film that will center around the legendary comedian, George Carlin. Teaming up to co-direct with Michael Bonfiglio, the duo will set out to show the world the story behind the performer in George Carlin’s American Dream.

Along with tapping Apatow for his production work on Bros, Universal is getting the ball rolling on their new merger by bringing him in to work with their streaming platform, Peacock, as well as several of their partnerships with other production companies. One of the mashups Apatow will be working on is a project titled, Dystrophia. The series, which will see UTV pairing up with A24, will pull some of its story from the life of its starring actor Steve Way (Ramy) and will tell the story of a young man with muscular dystrophy as he goes through life dealing with the ever agonizing health-care system, and his own personal relationships with his family and love interests. The piece is being co-penned by Jonathan Braylock (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Broad City) and Ramy Youssef (Ramy).

For those that have loved Apatow’s content over the years, the news of his melding with Universal should come as no surprise. Dating all the way back to the filmmaker’s 2005 directorial debut with The 40-Year-Old Virgin, Apatow and Universal have always been a match made in heaven. In a statement released with the big announcement, the critically acclaimed creative praised Universal Pictures for being “an incredibly creative and supportive partner in my film career” sarcastically adding that, “It only took me eighteen years to realize I should probably try to do that with the television studio, too.” Wrapping up his comments, Apatow shared his enthusiasm saying that he was “so excited to get started.”

And we are excited too! With a track record like Apatow’s, Peacock stands to give the other streaming services a run for their money.

